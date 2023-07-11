Wausau Pilot & Review

Greenheck officials confirmed Tuesday that a worker was badly injured on the job on Monday, July 10.

“Greenheck immediately activated its internal medical emergency response team, and medical personnel were called to the company’s Wisconsin campus to assist the injured employee, who was transported to Aspirus Hospital and remains under their care,” said Greenheck Chief Human Resources Officer Carrie Strobel, in an email to Wausau Pilot & Review.

Workers told Wausau Pilot & Review they were notified Monday of the industrial accident and were told the man was seriously injured.

Investigating a worksite incident- a fatality, injury, illness, or close call- provides employers and workers the opportunity to identify hazards in their operations and shortcomings in their safety and health programs, according to OSHA. “Most importantly, it enables employers and workers to identify and implement the corrective actions necessary to prevent future incidents.”

The man’s name has not been released. Greenheck officials say they are unable to comment further at this time.

