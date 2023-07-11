With the inaugural season well underway and with the playoffs looming, The Wisconsin American Legion has named their first ever All-Star Team. There are 30 teams competing statewide in this historic season for softball in the state of Wisconsin, which is only the 12th State in the nation to offer Girls Softball.

14 players were named to the 2023 State All-Star team, selected from nominee across the state based upon their season statics. Wausau’s Post 10 Patriots had 2 players selected and named as All-Stars, 3rd Baseman Claire Coushman, a senior at Wausau East and pitcher Rachel Harder, a Junior at Wausau West. Both players stated that they were honored to be selected and represent Wausau Post 10.

The entire American Legion State All-Star team will be recognized on the field in Milwaukee at American Family Field on August 6th2023, when the Brewers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1pm.

Wausau’s Post 10 Patriots softball team is made up of eligible players from Wausau East, Wausau West and Newman Catholic High Schools. More information on the inaugural season and the team can be found on their Facebook page Post 10 Patriot Softball or by contacting Post 10 Commander Tony Nardi at commander@wausaupost10.com

Story courtesy of Tony Nardi and Mike Heilmann

