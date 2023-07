Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Shawn Anklam and Amber Hrobsky announce the birth of their daughter Delainy Elizabeth, born at 8:53 a.m. June 28, 2023. Delainy weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

Eric and Jennifer Van de Boom announce the birth of their daughter Briella Mae, born at 6:51 a.m. June 29, 2023. Briella weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Christian Tomski and Cassidy Volm announce the birth of their daughter Taytum Grace, born at 6:41 a.m. June 29, 2023. Taytum weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces.

Jacob Ellis and Savannah Nehrbass announce the birth of their daughter Ensley Hope, born at 2:54 p.m. June 28, 2023. Ensley weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces.

Benjamin and Katie Porter announce the birth of their daughter Alma Rose, born at 1:29 p.m. June 29, 2023. Alma weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

Solomon and Elizabeth King announce the birth of their son Myles Joseph, born at 8:35 p.m. July 3, 2023. Myles weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

