For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks produced 21 hits – 10 of which being for extra bases – en route to an 18-7 win over the Green Bay Rockers in Northwoods League baseball action Monday night at Athletic Oark. The game was called in the seventh inning due to rain.

The bats came to life for Wausau (23-18, 3-3 second half) as it started the game strong with five runs in the first two innings. Jesse Donohoe (Georgia State) would be the cause of four, hitting a couple of two-run home runs.

Green Bay (24-19, 3-4 second half) would not be able to stop the Woodchucks as they scored eight more runs in the third. Brennan Holt (Oklahoma State) hit a three-run home run, his first of the season and was shortly followed by Mark Shallenberger (Evansville) hitting a two-RBI double.

Shallenberger hit his third home run of the season in the fourth, making the score 16-0 at the time for Wausau.

The Rockers scored a combined seven runs in the fifth and sixth – which was enough to make the game somewhat interesting – but wouldn’t be nearly enough.

Wausau’s Colin Brueggemann (Oklahoma State) extended his hitting streak to 15 straight with a first-inning single.

Every Woodchuck in the initial batting order reached base at least twice. This happened after Christian Mitchelle’s (Central Michigan) single in the sixth.

Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) had his 14th multi-hit game of the season and his sixth with two-plus extra base hits. He was 2-for-3 in five at-bats with a triple, a double, two walks and four runs.

Donohoe surpassed 40 hits on the season with his three on Monday, joining Pearson as the only two Woodchucks to surpass that mark this season. He finished the game 3-for-4 with the previously mentioned home runs, a double, four RBI, a walk and four runs.

Brent Widder (Evansville) hit two of the 10 extra base hits for the Woodchucks, his third and fourth doubles on the season.

Wausau finishes off its two-game home series with the Green Bay Rockers at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday..

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

Like this: Like Loading...