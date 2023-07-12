By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Voters in Rib Mountain this week voted overwhelmingly in favor of becoming a village, which will allow the municipality greater flexibility.

According to unofficial vote tallies, 1,194 ballots were cast in favor of the measure and 104 voted against. Rib Mountain is currently a town.

Discussions surrounding potential incorporation began three years ago, with multiple public meetings to gather community input. Residents had their say this week.

Like cities, villages are incorporated, much like a business. They have additional powers and responsibilities to govern themselves and manage their own affairs, such as the ability to create Tax Incremental Financing, or TIF, districts.

Counties and towns belong to the state, and can only do what the state legislature authorizes. That’s one point the Rib Mountain town board took into consideration when the idea was first discussed. Town Administrator Gaylene Rhoden, in a list of pros and cons distributed to board members in March 2021, noted that incorporating would also protect Rib Mountain from annexation and pave the way for long-term debt borrowing. As a village or city, debt terms can be extended to 20 years.

Officials say taxes will not be impacted unless service levels change. The results have not yet been certified.

Like this: Like Loading...