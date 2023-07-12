Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Mary E. Smith

Mary E. Smith, 83, Wausau passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 8, 2023, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice services at her home.

She was born September 1, 1939, in Houghton, Michigan, daughter of the late Joseph and Lilvay (Zerbst) McDonnell. On March 28, 1970, she married Edward Smith in Rhinelander. He preceded her in death on May 11, 2014.

Mary was a district controller for Penske Truck Leasing for many years. Some of her favorite pastimes included traveling, especially to Las Vegas and Reno, tending to her flower beds, puzzles, going out to eat, the company of her puppies over the years, bowling in couples league and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Debra Heinzen, Wausau, Tim (Brenda) Hurley, Wausau, and Sandy (David) Jagler, Wausau, step children, David Smith, Diane Sloan and Dean Smith, all of Texas; her grandchildren, Casey Krahn, Kyle (Jess) Krahn and Kali (Kent) Krahn, Brandon Hurley and Justin (Julie) Hurley, Jennifer (Jordan) Imhoff and Tyler (Becky) Imhoff, Jon (Tara) Jagler and Jennifer Davidson; 17 great grandchildren and her step grandchildren, Jonathan (Ashley) Sloan, Natalie (Brian) Murdock, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband she was preceded in death by her sisters, Geraldine, Jeanette, Mercedes, Mildred, Kathryn, Patricia, her brothers, Joseph and James, a grandson, Dave Smith Jr. and her son-in-law, Mitchell Heinzen.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. The Rev. Dave Mahler will officiate. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all the staff with Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and also the staff with Kelsey’s Angels for providing wonderful care to Mary for the past few months. Also a heartfelt thank you goes out to Mary’s neighbor Ardith who was always there for her.

Eugene F. Arndt

Eugene “Gene” F Arndt, age 94, died at home of natural causes on July 5, 2023. He was born on September 19, 1928 to his parents Walter and Gertrude (Maahs) Arndt. Gene was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Olidine “Ollie” (Fellbaum). Gene was fortunate to find love again with his second wife the late Evelyn Woodward. He was also preceded in death by his sisters Faye Arndt and Marion Bluhm.

Gene is survived by his brother, Harvey Arndt and sister-in-law, Joyce Pempek, his five children Fran Arndt (Mary Hermes), Geri Batten (Bill), Sue Buettner-Duginske (Tom), Ron Arndt (Debbie), and Paulet Arndt (Brad Jarocki), 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Gene was a World War II veteran stationed in Italy. He was discharged with the rank of Corporal. Gene had the privilege of attending the Honor Flight to Washington DC. The trip was one of the highlights of his life.

Gene started his work life early. In his teens he worked on his uncle’s farm, drove truck and painted barns. He spent over 40 years as a millwright – retiring as supervisor of all millwrights for what is now Domtar. His love of all things mechanical made this his ideal job.

He had many hobbies and talents – fishing, boating, hunting, camping, water skiing, UTV riding, snowmobiling, and trap shooting. He and Ollie were members of the Wausau Antique Auto Club. Gene rebuilt a number of antique cars and trucks which won many trophies. Gene was a charter member of the Edgar Steam Show. He showed his rebuilt tractors at the steam show for many years and donated his time mowing fields for the show.

Gene was a second-generation member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Wausau, where he was an active member and donated hundreds of hours to projects, especially the building and finishing of the new school and gym.

We will honor Gene with a Celebration of Life on July 30, 2023 beginning at 12:30pm with a social hour, a short program, military honors, and lunch at Northwoods Veterans Post, 601 Johnson St., Merrill, WI. Come with a smile on your lips and a story to share.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gene’s name to the Edgar Steam Show, PO Box 272, Edgar, WI 54426.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Dennis R. Zimmerman

Dennis R Zimmerman age 71 peacefully took his final earthly ride on Saturday, July 8, 2023 with his family by his side. Dennis was born on November, 11, 1951 to Ray and Maryann (Shilka) Zimmerman. Dennis graduated from P J Jacobs High School in 1969.

Dennis became a 3rd generation truck driver, his truck driving career started with Mullins Cheese driving the can and bulk milk trucks, it was said you could find his routes by the Mountain Dew cans alongside the road. Dennis then decided he wanted to see the country and continued his trucking career as an over the road truck driver working for E L Murphy hauling heavy equipment across the USA. Dennis wanted to return and be home on a regular basis so he started driving tanker trucks hauling fuel, gas and LP for H J Martens and Cooper Oil. Dennis retired from Cooper Oil in 2014 after 44 years of pushing the big rigs down the road. Dennis then began his real passion which was to be a “farm boy”. Dennis drove Big John and Orange Crush raking and baling hay, disking and plowing up the farm land for Jake and Mark Fredrickson. He worked from sunup to sundown and was happy in the seat of the tractor. Dennis was in his farming happy place until 2021 when his health would no longer allow it. Thank you for letting him have this opportunity Jake and Mark.

Dennis loved anything fast especially cars and snowmobiles. He was a Ford man through and through and always had a Yamaha snowmobile.

Dennis married the love of his life Doreen (Liedtke) on August 25, 1989 and they shared almost 34 years of a love filled and adventurous life together. Dennis loved snowmobiling he and Doreen shared many snowmobile adventures in Wisconsin, traveling to West Yellowstone, MT to their special place Two Top Mountain, Dubois WY, Deadwood SD and Canada. Dennis was an advocate for snowmobiling and was very involved in his local snowmobiling club, he was the sign man and made up any sign that the club needed. Dennis loved his UTV known as the “Doodle Buggy” and he was often seen driving around the area in his little blue machine.

Dennis loved to travel and he, Doreen and his sister-in-law’s would take a yearly trip to explore the US. These trips were known as driving his “Miss Daisies” and there was a lot of laughter and many wonderful memories made on those trips.

Dennis cherished his many friends and his family the Zimmerman’s and Liedtke’s, he enjoyed all of the special gatherings at his parent’s home on the lake and the Sunday Funday’s at the farm. Dennis was a big teddy bear with a kind soul and was always willing to help out friends and family when they needed it. Dennis loved all his dog friends and always had a treat for them.

Dennis leaves behind his wife Doreen, a daughter Jennifer (Justin) Eimers, sisters Sandy (JR) Liebe, Linda Miller, Susan (Brian) Zimmerman, Lori Zimmerman and a brother Daniel (Vanessa) Zimmerman. Dennis is also survived by Mother-in-law Helen Liedtke, sister-in-law’s Frieda Dean and Elfrieda (Jim) Groshek, brother-in-law’s Herb Liedtke, Mike Liedtke, Marvin (Debbie) Liedtke, Dan (Deb) Liedtke. Nieces and Nephews, Kimberly (Michael), Kristy (Tom), Bill (Tonya), Kai, Shaye, Kalea, Riley (Shaylynn), Paul (Connie), Nicole (Nick), Chad (Landa), Heather (Jeff), Megan (Jake). Great nieces and nephews Jaiden, Mazie, Joseph, Emily, Addison, Troy (Rachel), Logan, Trista, Daelyn, Maddy, Piper, Elliott, Bella, Nora and JJ. Aunt Patty (Fred) Kay, Aunt Dorothy Karloske, Uncle Don Ames and many cousins. Grandchildren Preston, Dawson and Allie. Dennis also leaves behind so many great friends.

Dennis joins the following in heaven, parents Ray and Maryann Zimmerman, Father-In-Law Herb Liedtke, Brother-In-Law Tom Dean, Sister-In-Law Tammy Liedtke, Grandparents Ray Zimmerman Sr and Clifford and Veronica Ames. He also joins all his special pups especially April, Oskar and Bear.

A special thank you to the Marshfield Medical Center-Weston ICU staff for the excellent care they gave Dennis during his stay. Their care and compassion as Dennis made this journey was outstanding and I can’t express in words how important that was.

Ride high on those beautiful snowy trails in the sky my love and I’m sure you can have a snow day any day. I thank you for the best life a girl could ask for and leaving all of us with so much love and so many great memories. I love you and will see you on the other side. Keep the door open and the cold ones waiting for us. You will be missed by many so make a point to check in on us from time to time. Oh and Dennis wanted to say “The Packers Still Suck”!

A celebration of a life well lived is planned for Sunday, August 6th, 2023.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Stacy A. Krull

Stacy Ann Krull, 56, passed away on July 7, 2023 at Aspirus Hospital after a long fought battle with diabetes and kidney disease.

Stacy was born at Wausau Memorial Hospital on May 20, 1967. She was the daughter of Lyle and LaVonne (Green) Krull of Birnamwood, WI.

Stacy graduated from Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School. Following high school she attended Mankato State University.

After attending college Stacy worked for Krause Publications in Iola, WI for approximately 19 years where she made many great friends.

Over the years, Stacy had many interests and hobbies including quilting, crocheting, bowling and going to as many Moody Blues concerts as possible with her friend Patsy. She also enjoyed spending time with her dear friends Sarah, Guy and Kate and her children.

Her greatest passions were her family, her pets and her Volkswagen Beetle Convertible. In summer she could regularly be seen cruising around with the top down and music up. In the winter months she enjoyed watching as many of her nephews’ basketball games as possible where she was by far the loudest cheerleader.

In addition to her parents, Stacy is survived by her sister Paula (Ron) Sopiarz of Mosinee, brother Peter (Sharon) Krull of Marshall, brother Chris (Shirlyn) Krull of Birnamwood; 10 nieces and nephews and 17 great nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Birnamwood, WI. Rev. Lois Graper will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery, Birnamwood. Visitation will be from 9:00AM until 11:00AM on Saturday at the church.

Stacy will be remembered most for her contagious laugh and over the top personality.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

