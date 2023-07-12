Wausau Pilot & Review

ANTIGO – The Wausau Post 10 Legion baseball team evened its Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference record at 6-6 with a 15-4 rout of Antigo on Tuesday night.

Caden Werth had RBI singles in the second and fourth innings, and smacked a three-run home run in the sixth to lead the way for Wausau (16-12-1, 6-6 Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference).

Landon Parlier, Tony Iaffaldano, Dylan Dobratz and Jackson Albee all drove in two runs each for the Bulldogs.

Werth also picked up the pitching win, striking out three in five innings.

Wausau hosts Stevens Point at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Athletic Park.

Wausau 15, Antigo 4

Wausau 130 713 – 15 12 2

Antigo 000 220 – 4 6 3

WP: Caden Werth. LP: Robrecht.

SO: Werth (5 inn.) 3, Jackson Smithpeter (1/3 inn.) 0, Jackson Albee (2/3 inn.) 0; Robrecht (3 inn.) 4, Knapkavage (2/3 inn.) 1, Aiuppy (1 1/3 inn.) 2, Hanus (1 inn.) 0. BB: Werth 2, Smithpeter 3, Albee 0; Robrecht 4, Knapkavage 1, Aiuppy 1, Hanus 1.

Top hitters: W, Ethan Graham 2×3, 2B; Landon Parlier 2B, 2 RBI; Werth 3×4, HR, 5 RBI; Dylan Dobratz 1×2, 2 RBI; Tony Iaffaldano 3×4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Jackson Albee 2×4, 2B, 3 runs, 2 RBI. A, Gray 2×3, 2 2Bs, 2 runs; Hanus 2 runs; Bastle 2×3, RBI; Krause 2B, RBI.

Records: Wausau 16-12-1, 6-6 Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference; Antigo 7-11, 3-7 Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference.

