For Wausau Pilot & Review

WITTENBERG – The Wausau Post 10 Legion softball team came back refreshed after a holiday break, taking both games of a doubleheader at Wittenberg-Birnamwood on Tuesday night with stellar defense and great pitching.

The Patriots started with a 12-0 win in the first game and blanked the Chargers 2-0 in the second. They played error-free defense in both games.

Being shorthanded on the mound, Rachel Harder threw five-inning shutouts in both games, including a 2 hitter in the second game.

The bats were hot for the Patriots as Autumn Hughes was 3-for-5 with a walk and two runs scored, and both Baylen Hulstrom and Harder each 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored.

The Patriots are now 6-2 this season and travel to Antigo on July 18 for a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...