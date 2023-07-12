For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Green Bay Rockers earned a split with the Wausau Woodchucks in their two-game Northwoods League baseball series, winning 8-3 on Tuesday night at Athletic Park.

The Woodchucks (23-19, 3-4 second half) would strike first, scoring two runs in the second inning. Mike Maginnis (Georgia State) drove in the first run with an RBI sac fly, scoring Brent Widder (Evansville), and the other came from a Jake English (Kansas) RBI single, scoring Drew Berkland (Minnesota).

After two scoreless innings for both teams, Green Bay (25-19, 4-4 second half) scored its first two runs in the fifth. Wausau quickly responded that same inning scoring one more to regain the lead.

The Rockers took control of the rest of the game, scoring six unanswered runs.

Wausau’s Widder had a second-straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, and Jesse Donohoe (Georgia State) now rides the longest hit streak on the team at nine games.

Wausau plays at Fond du Lac for a split doubleheader on Wednesday, with games at 11:35 a.m. and 6:35 p.m.

