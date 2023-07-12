Wausau Pilot & Review
The following entrants were drawn as winners of family four-packs for tickets to see the Wausau Woodchucks on Thursday, July 13 featuring the Zooperstars:
- LeeAnn Furo Pesanka
- Jessica Koss
- Sanja Ermeling
- Desarai Stanke
- Scott Brainard
- Michael Davies
- Nikki Krueger Moua
- Ryan Schmitt
All eight winners receive a family four pack of tickets to Thursday’s game. Tickets are available at the ticket window – will call – but you must present a valid ID to redeem your prize. Huge thanks to Rib Mountain Paper and Mark & Kerry Fehrman for the giveaway!