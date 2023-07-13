STEVENS POINT – The Central Wisconsin Area Community Theater will begin its 50th anniversary season with the third annual Schmeeckle Shakes production of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.”

This year it’s taking you on a journey to the Wild West!

This Shakespearean classic comes with a twist and is filled with mistaken identities, comedic chaos and love conquering all.

All performances will be held Aug. 18, 19 and 20 at the Pankowski Friends Amphitheater at the Schmeeckle Reserve, 2419 Northpoint Drive, Stevens Point.

For the first time in 2023, Schmeeckle Shakes will present a Cowboy Dinner & Show before the evening performances on Aug. 18 and 19. Burgers, brats and American-style sides will be served. There will also be a cash bar. Tickets for the dinner and show combo are priced at $25, including free entry to the performance of “Twelfth Night.”

If you go

What: “Twelfth Night”

When: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18; 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19; and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 20

Where: Schmeeckle Reserve, 2419 Northpoint Drive

Cost: General admission is $15; Cowboy Dinner & Show is $25. Cowboy Dinner & Show is pre-sale only; limited seats; dinner starts one hour before performance. Tickets for child/military/seniors (55+) are $10.

Ticket information: Visit showtix4u.com/event-details/75058.

