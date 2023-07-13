Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Jessica Dean, 41, of Wausau. July 6, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia Herbert Johnson, 25, of Rothschild. July 6, 2023: Take vehicle without consent and with use of force, battery, disorderly conduct Dustin Wierzba, 38, of Wausau. July 11, 2023: Manufacture or deliver heroin, first-degree recklessly endangering safety (second or subsequent offense) Nhia Yang, 39, of Wausau. July 6, 2023: Failure to maintain sex offender registration information Dangelo M. Lee, 27, of Mosinee. July 12, 2023: Stalking Daren J. Wenker, 41, of Weston. Initial appearance July 12, 2023: Capture an intimate representation, stalking, invade privacy by use of a surveillance device Gavin Hattlestad, 29, of Wausau. July 11, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct Christopher Burch, 45, of Wausau. July 12, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping Amanda Petroski, 30, of Wausau. July 10, 2023: Bail jumping – repeater Brian Saunby, 39, of Schofield. July 10, 2023: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, theft Derik Kraft, 29, of Wausau. July 10, 2023: Fifth-offense OWI, resisting or obstructing an officer Nathan Rahmlow, 23, of Wausau. July 11, 2023: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping Jon Rodriguez, 38. July 10, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia John Lee, 37, of Wausau. July 7, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine John Tomson, 33, of Wausau. July 11, 2023: First degree child sexual assault with person younger than 16, with use or threat of violence Jacqueline Frank, 54, of Mosinee. July 10, 2023: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, possession of methamphetamine Isaiah Pierson, 30 of Wausau. July 10, 2023: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer Ashley Ramstack, 22, of Wisconsin Rapids. July 10, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct

