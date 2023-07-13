WAUSAU – Lawmakers in Wisconsin are trying for the second time to pass legislation that would allow residents enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to become law enforcement officers in the state, a bipartisan proposal that is seeing significant support from police.

At 10 a.m. July 14, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Wisconsin Sen. Jesse James, R-Altoona, to discuss the bill he is co-authoring, and his perspective as an active police officer. Tony Gonzalez, Wisconsin director of American Business Immigration Coalition, will also weigh in with his views on the senator’s proposal and how DACA recipients could help fill other roles in Wisconsin’s strapped labor force.

Join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or email questions to ideas@wpr.org.

