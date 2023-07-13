WAUSAU – It’s time for student athletes to schedule their sports physicals for fall sports.

Aspirus Health encourages athletes to fulfill their WIAA requirements as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush and risk not being ready when practices begin.

Instead of just a sports physical, Aspirus encourages considering a well-child checkup. These annual appointments satisfy WIAA requirements while also providing a comprehensive assessment of your child’s overall wellness – including a more in-depth full-body evaluation and discussion of any concerns, including sleep, diet, overall growth and development, and mental health. Immunizations may also be administered.

At their appointment, whether a well-child checkup or a sports physical, student athletes need to take the WIAA physical card provided by their school. The form must be filled out and signed by both the child and a parent prior to the appointment, and a parent must accompany the child or the exam cannot be performed.

The appointment includes a musculoskeletal assessment, so the child should wear shorts and a comfortable T-shirt. If a student athlete wears glasses or contacts, the child should bring them along for the eye exam.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling your Aspirus clinic, using the MyAspirus app, or visiting MyAspirus.org.

