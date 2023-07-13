By The Associated Press

Today in History

Today is Thursday, July 13, the 194th day of 2023. There are 171 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 13, 1960, John F. Kennedy won the Democratic presidential nomination on the first ballot at his party’s convention in Los Angeles.

On this date:

In 1863, deadly rioting against the Civil War military draft erupted in New York City. (The insurrection was put down three days later.)

In 1923, a sign consisting of 50-foot-tall letters spelling out “HOLLYWOODLAND” was dedicated in the Hollywood Hills to promote a subdivision (the last four letters were removed in 1949).

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshall to be U.S. Solicitor General; Marshall became the first Black jurist appointed to the post. (Two years later, Johnson nominated Marshall to the U.S. Supreme Court.)

In 1973, former presidential aide Alexander P. Butterfield revealed to Senate Watergate Committee staff members the existence of President Richard Nixon’s secret White House taping system.

In 1974, the Senate Watergate Committee proposed sweeping reforms in an effort to prevent another Watergate scandal.

In 1985, “Live Aid,” an international rock concert in London, Philadelphia, Moscow and Sydney, took place to raise money for Africa’s starving people.

In 1999, Angel Maturino Resendiz, suspected of being the “Railroad Killer,” surrendered in El Paso, Texas.

In 2006, Israel imposed a naval blockade against Lebanon and blasted the Beirut airport and army air bases; Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets into Israel.

In 2011, California became the first state in the nation to add lessons about gays and lesbians to social studies classes in public schools under a measure signed by Gov. Jerry Brown.

In 2016, Theresa May entered No. 10 Downing Street as Britain’s new prime minister following a bittersweet exit by David Cameron, who resigned after voters rejected his appeal to stay in the European Union.

In 2020, Washington’s NFL franchise dropped the “Redskins” name and Indian head logo amid pressure from sponsors; the move followed decades of criticism that the name and logo were offensive to Native Americans. (The team was eventually renamed the Commanders.)

Ten years ago: A jury in Sanford cleared neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman of all charges in the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed black teenager whose killing unleashed furious debate over racial profiling, self-defense and equal justice. Actor Cory Monteith, who had shot to fame in the hit TV series “Glee” but was beset by addiction struggles, was found dead in a hotel room in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; he was 31. Attorney Leonard Garment, 89, a friend and adviser to President Richard Nixon, died in New York.

Five years ago: A grand jury indictment, sought by special counsel Robert Mueller, alleged that the Russian government was behind a sweeping conspiracy to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The grand jury indicted 12 Russian military intelligence officers on charges that they had hacked Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic Party, releasing tens of thousands of stolen and politically damaging communications. President Donald Trump wrapped up a turbulent 30-hour visit to England, dropping by Windsor Castle for tea with the queen and lavishing praise on Prime Minister Theresa May after earlier questioning May’s leadership in an interview. Thousands crammed the streets of London to vent their anger over Trump’s first official visit to Britain.

One year ago: President Joe Biden, opening his first trip to the Middle East, offered anxious Israeli leaders strong reassurances of his determination to stop Iran’s growing nuclear program, saying he’d be willing to use force “as a last resort.” A former CIA software engineer accused of causing the biggest theft of classified information in the agency’s history was convicted at a New York City retrial. A judge rejected a request from actress Amber Heard to set aside the $10 million judgment awarded against her in favor of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Today’s Birthdays: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert (TV: “Jeopardy!”) is 95. Actor Patrick Stewart is 83. Actor Harrison Ford is 81. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn (The Byrds) is 81. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 77. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid is 75. Actor Didi Conn is 72. Actor Gil Birmingham is 70. Singer Louise Mandrell is 69. Rock musician Mark “The Animal” Mendoza (Twisted Sister) is 67. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 66. Former tennis player Anders Jarryd is 62. Comedian Tom Kenny is 61. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 61. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 61. Actor Kenny Johnson is 60. Roots singer/songwriter Paul Thorn is 59. Country singer Neil Thrasher is 58. Actor Ken Jeong is 54. Singer Deborah Cox is 50. Actor Ashley Scott is 46. Rock musician Will Champion (Coldplay) is 45. Actor Fran Kranz is 42. Actor Aya Cash is 41. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is 41. Actor Colton Haynes is 35. Actor Steven R. McQueen is 35.

Soul singer Leon Bridges is 34. Actor Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) is 29. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf is 18.

