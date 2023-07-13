The United Way of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Statewide Health Information Network announced today a partnership aimed at promoting better health and well-being for all Wisconsin residents through the United Way of Wisconsin’s Information and Referral Exchange project.

WIRE is a collaboration among United Way, WISHIN, and other partners working to enable statewide coordination of care and services to support whole-person care for those whose healthcare outcomes can be maximized with the help of social services.

The WIRE Project will leverage WISHIN’s network of nearly 2,200 sites of care and comprehensive master patient index and 211 Wisconsin’s vetted community resource directory/data insights to help ensure clinical and social-needs history is readily available to inform coordination among service providers.

The partners assert the exchange of healthcare data will lead to better whole-person care with a goal of lowering costs and improving outcomes across the health and social-service ecosystem.

“We know that unmet social needs for housing, food or transportation, can negatively impact health outcomes. WISHIN’s focus on interoperability of clinical data, combined with United Way’s leadership in the social-service realm, creates a unique and powerful opportunity to effect meaningful, positive change,” said Joe Kachelski, CEO of WISHIN.

