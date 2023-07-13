For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Cyclones junior hockey team is just 93 days away from hitting the home ice at Marathon Park.

The Cyclones will match up with the Milwaukee Power for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 14. Wausau will play 22 home games and 47 total games during their 2023-24 regular season, which runs through March 3. The home schedule will feature 11 Friday games and 11 Saturday games, with three October home games, five in November and December, three in January, five in February and one in Marc. All 2023-24 regular season home games will start at 7:10 p.m. Game promotions and giveaways will be released throughout the remainder of the offseason.

“We are looking forward to welcoming fans back to experience the excitement and value of Cyclones Hockey on Oct. 14 as we seek to return to the postseason in 2024,” stated Director of Business Operations Zach Serwe.

Secure a FREE ticket to Opening Night 2023 by purchasing a Founders Club or Flex 4 ticket plan. Details and the entire 2023-24 schedule can be found on wausaucyclones.com. Stay connected during the offseason by following the Cyclones @wausaucyclones on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Snapchat and online at wausaucyclones.com. Subscribe to the Cyclones podcast “Inside Cyclones Hockey”, available on your favorite podcast network.

The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues, which serves as one of the top training grounds in the country by providing the best coaching, exposure and developmental vehicles available for student-athletes in its classification. The primary mission of the NA3HL is to provide a structured developmental environment for student-athletes who have aspirations of playing in the NAHL or United States Hockey League, and eventually the NCAA or American College Hockey Association. For more information, visit wausaucyclones.com.

Like this: Like Loading...