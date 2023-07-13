WAUSAU — The city of Wausau Fire Department recently received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Award with Target Heart Attack Honor Roll for its commitment to offering rapid and research based care to people experiencing the most severe form of heart attacks and strokes, ultimately saving lives.

“The Wausau Fire Department is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said Fire Chief Bob Barteck in a July 11 news release. “The Mission: Lifeline program puts proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis so patients have the best possible chance of survival.”

Emergency medical services staff can begin treatment when they arrive — up to an hour sooner than if someone goes to the hospital by car. EMS staff are also trained to provide resuscitation efforts to someone whose heart has stopped. People who arrive by ambulance may also receive faster treatment at the hospital.

Mission: Lifeline EMS is the American Heart Association’s national initiative helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment — starting from when 911 is called to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge.

“Arguably the most important link in the chains of survival for acute stroke and cardiovascular emergencies is emergency medical services and prehospital professionals,” said Dr. Edward Jauch, chairman of the

department of research at the University of North Carolina Health Sciences at Mountain Area Health Center. “Early condition identification, stabilization and prehospital interventions, and initiation of actions within the regional systems of care provide patients with the best chance for receiving expedient definitive therapies leading to optimal outcomes and maximized quality of life.





