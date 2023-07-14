Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

This week’s featured Wausau-area business is Crystal Nail Spa, a recently-opened salon that puts an an emphasis on personalized service, custom nail art and on-trend design. Co-owned by Amanda Krcma and her daughter, Linh Nguyen, members of the Crystal team analyze the overall health of your nails and recommend the best services to fit your personal style. Linh recently returned from Arizona, where she gained specialized training in nail art and salon management, while Amanda has been a well-known nail technician in Wausau since 2013 and has been continuously upgrading her skills and techniques to deliver trending designs with state of the art techniques. Whether you want a traditional manicure or are looking for dip, acrylic, nail extensions or gel nails, this is the spot to find the latest in colors, shapes and styles.

Nail designs at Crystal Nail Spa. Photo: Christina Kimball for Wausau Pilot & Review

Crystal Nail Spa, 291 Grand Ave., Schofield, is in a location formerly occupied by an auto dealer – but Amanda and Linh have transformed the space into a serene, spa environment where you can truly relax and enjoy yourself. Whether you’re looking for a basic manicure or an eye-popping design, they’re up for the challenge. Keep in mind, maintaining great nail health isn’t just for women. Me are welcome, too.

Amanda recommends a manicure every two to three weeks with a pedicure every four weeks for best results. Crystal Nail Spa uses a disposable jetliner for each pedicure to ensure the most sanitary experience possible in a relaxing, laid back atmosphere. There are a variety of pedicures to choose from: CBD oil, milk and honey, collagen, hot stone in the winter months and Amanda’s favorite, collagen.

Here, learn what makes Crystal Nail Spa different – and how to book your next appointment.

Need some inspiration? Check out these gorgeous nail designs from Crystal Nail Spa:

How did you choose the name for your business?

In the process of choosing the name, Crystal Nail Spa, we searched for a name that would convey beauty, style, fashion, elegance, brightness and cleanliness. We followed the crystal theme in the decor of the Spa with a massive crystal chandelier centerpiece, large panoramic windows, and glass and mirrored accents throughout.

Tell us about the services you offer and the types of nail treatments you have – and what makes you different.

Crystal Nail Spa is a full service Nail Salon with a complete range of services including CBD oil pedicures, collagen pedicures and IBD gel builder manicures. The Spa specializes in IBD gel builder nails, which are a more natural style of nails in both feel and appearance. We also offer traditional acrylic and dipping powder methods.

What will guests experience when they walk through the door?

Guests will experience a unique “Crystal” theme including an arched entry into the main salon room, where a huge crystal chandelier is set into a double-tray circular ceiling and accented with bright mirrored and glass accents. The colors are cool and comforting, meant to enhance the overall experience and allow the stress of the day to wash away.

How are your pedicure stations different from some others? I saw a sign that said they are more sanitary. What kind of system are you using?

Crystal Nail Spa in one of a very few salons in Central Wisconsin that use the state of the art sanitation technology pedicure chairs which utilize disposable foot bath liners. That avoids any cross-contamination between salon guests. Our clients can feel confident that we are employing the highest standards of hygiene and cleanliness.

What’s the best thing about doing business in the Wausau area?

The best thing about doing business in Wausau is the people. The entire Central Wisconsin area is a fun and friendly place to do business. We have many clients visiting us from Marshfield, Stevens Point, Merrill, Antigo, and beyond. Many of our clients like to make Crystal Nail Spa the focal point of their day trip from around the region.

Connect with Crystal Nail Spa

291 Grand Avenue, Schofield

Online at CrystalNailSpawi.com

Call 715 581- 2574

Like and Follow on Facebook at this link.

Photo: Christina Kimball for Wausau Pilot & Review

Like this: Like Loading...