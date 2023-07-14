MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued a statewide air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke coming from Western Canada.

The advisory is in effect from noon on Friday, July 14 through noon on Sunday, July 16. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) level to possible scattered areas reaching the Unhealthy (Red) level.

The smoke will reach northwest counties this afternoon and evening. The heaviest smoke impacts are expected in the southern half of the state, where smoke is expected to arrive early Saturday morning. It is advised to close all windows and doors during heavy smoke – especially overnight – to help prevent smoke from entering homes and buildings.

This event likely will not be as prolonged or as severe as the wildfire smoke event in late June. During this air quality advisory, the DNR recommends those in sensitive groups (people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, those who are pregnant, and those who work outdoors) consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else limit prolonged or heavy exertion.

If the Air Quality Index reaches the red Unhealthy level, sensitive groups should consider moving events inside, and everyone else should consider avoiding heavy exertion. During the advisory, watch for symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath as a sign to take a break or move indoors.

Stay Informed

The DNR offers a variety of ways to stay up-to-date on the current air quality.

