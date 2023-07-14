For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU — The Wausau Woodchucks had four players selected to the Northwoods League All-Star game as Jesse Donohoe, Colin Brueggemann, Dalton Pearson and Nate Nabholz earned the nod as voted on by on-field staff and media from the 12 teams of the Great Lakes Division.

The Northwoods League Great Lakes All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 25, at 7:05 p.m. EST at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City, Mich. The game will air on ESPNU with longtime Lakeshore Chinooks broadcaster Matt Menzl and former Los Angeles Dodgers GM Dan Evans with the call.

This season Jesse Donohoe is batting .308 and has four home runs with 27 RBI.

First baseman Colin Brueggemann has a .349 batting average, 10 doubles, 17 RBI, and is coming off of a 15-game hitting streak.

Dalton Pearson is batting .341 and is leading the teams in home runs (five), hits (44), and RBI (30).

Nate Nabholz will be representing the Chucks on the mound at the All-Star Game. Nate has pitched 39 2/3 innings for the Chucks with an ERA of 2.50 and has struck out 34 batters.

In the Great Lakes West Division, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have eight players on the roster. Wisconsin Rapids is led by Jack Gurevitch (University of San Diego). Gurevitch is hitting .313 with five home runs, seven doubles, two stolen bases and 25 RBI. On the mound, Josh Howitt (California State University, Fullerton) has 34 strikeouts and a .31 ERA in 29 innings pitched.

On the Great Lakes East Division team, the first-half champion and host Traverse City Pit Spitters have seven selections.

The All-Stars from the Pit Spitters are powered by outfielder Parker Brosius (Georgia Tech). Brosius is hitting .338 with six doubles, two triples, and 23 stolen bases. On the mound, the Pit Spitters are led by Mitch White (University of Cincinnati). White has appeared in 12 games and has a 0.47 ERA, four saves and 26 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.

Field manager Chris Krepline and his coaching staff from the Green Bay Rockers will be in the dugout for the West. The first-half Great Lakes West champion Rockers currently have a 25-21 overall record.

Traverse City manager Josh Rebandt and his staff will manage the East All-Stars. The Pit Spitters currently have a 27-17 overall record.

