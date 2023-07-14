Wausau Pilot & Review

A Rochester, Minn. man attending a party in rural Marathon County died Saturday in a drowning accident, police confirmed.

Lance Pfrimmer, 19, was a student at the University of Wisconsin-Stout and a distance track runner at the school. He was a sophomore.

Police say Pfrimmer was at the home in the 212000 block of Mystic Avenue in the town of Brighton on July 8 and was last seen using a water slide on a pond between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. He was pulled from the water at about 6:15 p.m. About 20 people were attending a party at the property, police said.

Lifesaving efforts were not successful.

Pfimmer’s death has been ruled an accidental drowning.

