Wausau Pilot & Review

A registered sex offender wanted in Shawano was captured this week at a secluded hideout near Wausau, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Shawn D. Clark, courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department

In a release sent July 14, the sheriff’s officials say Shawn D. Clark, who was previously featured on the Shawano County Sheriff’s “Wanted in Wednesday” Facebook page series, was arrested July 11. Police say he was discovered near County Highway D and County Highway OO.

The arrest was a joint effort between Marathon County Sheriff’s officials and multiple enforcement agencies.

Clark was previously sought on an active felony warrant issued by the Department of Corrections for a Sex Offender Registration violation. Now, Clark, of Aniwa, is being referred to the Marathon County District Attorney’s office for recommended charges of possessing a firearm with a prior felony conviction, resisting arrest, possession of a concealed knife and other related charges.

Sheriff’s officials say the community was instrumental in identifying Clark’s hidden location. The clandestine fort was built on private property “in an effort to evade arrest,” sheriff’s officials said.

July 11, 2023 arrest location in Marathon County

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Shawano County

Sheriff’s Office.

Online court records show Clark is being held in the Shawano County Jail with a $1,500 cash bond.