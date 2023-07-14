Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Ronald M. Rothenberger Jr.

Mr. Ronald M. Rothenberger, age 51, passed away on June 25, 2023.

Ronnie was born in Wausau, WI to Ronald C. Rothenberger and Johanna (Scragg) Rothenberger. Ron leaves behind family and friends as he starts his final ride: his parents Ron Sr., Johanna; Brothers – Chris, Andrew, and James Rothenberger; Sister – Jeannette Rothenberger, Sister-in-Laws – Nicole (Luedtke) Rothenberger and Sarah (Ausbourne) Rothenberger; Nieces and Nephews – Catlyn Rothenberger, Kyli Dallman, MaKenzie (Rothenberger) Matteson, James U.R. Rothenberger, Cassidy Rothenberger, Joei Rothenberger, Kolton Heldt, Jazmine Penn.

Ronnie lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed his hunting, fishing and riding – and most of all, his time with family and friends. Riding on his Harley with friends, cutting his hair for friends (Locks of Love), and voicing his opinions as a Union Steward. He was an Ordained Minister of the American Marriage Ministries, being a close part of family and friends on important days. Ron was involved in the community representing the common man.

Being in his driveway, was an open invitation to stop in and visit with him. Stopping in to shoot the breeze, would have you trying something from his smoker, taking home extras from the garden or trying his newest salsa version. He loved tinkering in the garage – working on his metal art, woodworking or vehicle. No matter how you knew him – Ron, Ronnie, Burrito, Taco, Nonnie, Jr. – you knew the man he was and he will be sorely missed.

A Celebration of Life was held on Thursday, July 13th, at Aftershock Bar & Grill.

Marlene M. Schlag

Marlene M. (Haehlke) Schlag, 76, Merrill, was called by her Lord to be with Him on Sat., July 8, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a short battle with cancer.

Marlene was born on April 3, 1947, to the late Edwin and Florence (Fiedler) Haehlke. On Sept. 7, 1968, she married Robert Schlag. He preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 2020. Together they had one son, Dean Schlag, who survives.

Marlene graduated from Athens High School in 1965 and went on to pursue a career at Wausau Insurance Co. (now Liberty Mutual) where she worked as a technical editor for more than 40 years.

She was an avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan along with Bob, enjoying group trips to the respective games. Her other favorite pastimes included traveling; she and Bob went to Europe and Ireland and took their 5th wheel across the United States. Marlene also bowled in several leagues, including the Friday Night Shoppers couples’ league in Merrill alongside her dear friends Roger and Darlene Bade for almost 50 years. Both Marlene and Bob thoroughly enjoyed attending country music fests as well, especially Hodag in Rhinelander.

Marlene loved being in the company of her dogs and cats and enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and neighbors. It was always a joy to be around Marlene. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her son, Dean Schlag; a sister, Arlyn Heise; and sister-in-law, Karen Lenzner; and very special nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Marlene was preceded in death by her brother, Eldred (Nancy) Haehlke; brother-in-law, Eldorn Heise; and a half-brother, DuWayne Brandt.

Special thanks go out to Linnus and Cyndy Schlag for the care they gave Marlene in her last couple of weeks.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church, 15425 South County Rd K, Merrill, WI. The Rev. Donald Love will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service, all at the church.

Rodney E. Treu

Rodney “Rod” Treu, age 82, passed away on July 11, 2023.

He was born to parents, Earl and Florence (Kluetz) Treu on October 10, 1940, in Wausau, WI. He graduated from D.C. Everest High School and jumped right into the working world, holding many job titles over the years. Rod started working as a auto mechanic at Bob Johnson Chevrolet and Rosemurgy Ford. He also worked as a welder, construction worker, and crane operator. He finished his career as a truck driver for SNE Enterprises. He enjoyed the many places across the country that trucking took him, but was glad to put the long hours behind him when he retired.

In his early years, Rod enjoyed racing stock cars. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, and hunting. He passed the time watching the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers, and NASCAR. Attending his grandkids’s wide array of sporting events was an important pastime. He was their biggest fan. Rod was an avid animal lover and spent many days spoiling some very special dogs. He was happiest when he was surrounded by the company of his family, friends, and pets.

Rodney married the love of his life, Jean (Klug) Treu of Wausau, on November 4, 1961. She survives. He is further survived by his children: Scott (Donna) Treu of Wausau, Lori (Scott) Thiele of Weston, Kari (Craig) Heil of Wausau, grandchildren: Ashley (Sam) Lark, Tyler Bunge, Taylor Treu, Jordan Thiele, Austen Thiele, Logan Heil, Bryce Heil, Addison Heil, great-grandchildren: Ian Jackson, Charlie Lark, his special dog and best friend Obie, and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his infant sister Audrey Treu and his parents.

A private family service will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank all the Aspirus Hospice nurses, especially Brittany, for the loving care and support given during Rodney’s illness.

Deborah Sommerfeldt

Deborah Sommerfeldt, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, teacher, dog lover and friend, passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 9, 2023 at the age of 68 years old.

Deb was born on December 13, 1954, to the late Arnold & Phyllis Vocke (Ames) in Dubuque, Iowa. Growing up Deb loved to play the piano, sing in the church choir, and participate in church activities. She attended Rhinelander High School and it was there that she met the love of her life, Joel Sommerfeldt. At 15 years old, they became high school sweethearts and best friends. Joel was her rock and Deb was the light of his life. She graduated from high school in 1973.

She joined Joel at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, where she studied elementary education and music. Joel and Deb were married and started their family in 1975. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Education from Luther and later earned her Masters in Education from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point. Deb and Joel lived in Brookings, South Dakota; Huxley, Iowa; and Murray, Kentucky, before settling in their lifelong home just north of Wausau, Wisconsin in 1987. Deb and Joel were married for more than 45 years and together for over 50 until he passed in 2021.

Deb worked as a teacher and educator for over 40 years. She found her final classroom home at G.D. Jones school in Wausau teaching Kindergarten. She was nurturing, a mentor, and always striving to help others in any way she could.

Deb’s love for dogs started as a child and they were her passion. Deb raised, bred, and trained flat-coated retrievers and miniature poodles for the past 35 years. She created a legacy, with her Maplecreek Kennel name, selectively breeding her dogs that birthed many breed champions with obedience and agility titles. In 2006, Deb opened the Maplecreek Dog Training Center. Deb gave back to the community with her classes and individual training sessions, as well as local 4-H clubs. She was well known and well loved by both the dogs and their people.

Deb was kind, generous, patient, mindful, and faithful. Her faith and love for her family were unwavering. She appreciated God’s creations and the beauty of nature around her. Deb had a green thumb and loved to stay busy and active; her internal motor never stopped. She was a collector and loved shopping, finding a unique memory in every treasure she found.

Deb is survived by her children, Benjamin (Julia) Sommerfeldt and Joelle (Adam) Steiner; grandchildren, Isabella, Joseph, and Breanna; Her sister Celeste (Greg) Steiner and brothers John (Julie) Vocke and Gernert P. Ames. Deb is further survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her stepfather, Gernert F. Ames, and son-in-law, Adam.

She will be missed dearly, but we know her spirit is at peace surrounded by her beloved animals and soulmate.

Deb’s Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, July 15th from Noon until 3pm at Maplecreek Dog Training Center (14788 Black Bear Way, Merrill, WI 54452).

Andrew J. Schreiber

Andrew Jon Schreiber, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 9, at the place he loved most in Sayner, Wisconsin. Andy spent the week at “The Lodge” which he and his brothers, cousins, nephews and best friends built. It was Andy’s “heaven on earth”, a place he called home. We are happy and thankful he spent his last days there doing what he loved and surrounded by those he loved.

The simplest pleasures in life brought Andy great joy. He was an avid fisherman and sportsman. Countless hours were spent in the Northwoods with his brothers and friends. He not only caught the most fish but cooked up a fish fry second to none.

Andy had many talents and skills. Our brother was very much a craftsman, taking after his dad, Ernie. He was skilled in wood carving, carpentry, stonework, designing, and so much more. He was always willing to lend a helping hand whenever he was asked. Andy enjoyed working with his hands and creating beautiful and meaningful wood carvings. A proud accomplishment is a six-foot carving of a fish, which hangs proudly over the entrance to “The Lodge”.

Andrew worked many years at Advanced Concrete. He was employed at Michels Pipeline as a heavy equipment operator at the time of his death. He had been working in Iowa and traveled home every weekend with his friend, Bob.

Andrew meant more to his family than he ever understood. We lovingly nicknamed him “Buffy” when he was young. We love you and will miss you forever, little brother.

He is survived by his five brothers and sisters including Sue Harris, Larry Schreiber (Anna), Connie Kroening (Larry), Russell Schreiber (Sue) and Steven Schreiber (Chris). He is also loved and survived by his nieces and nephews, Terre Swemke, Matthew Harris (Marla), Luke Harris (Danielle), Carly Jahns (Andy), Kiley Kroening (Lee), Kimberly Powell (Jon), Elisha Doering (Duane), Nikki Graveen (Bud) Taylor Jehn, Nathan Schreiber (Laney) and Missy Scalcucci (Andre). He is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews, cousins and his life-long friends, Harvey and Rusty.

Andrew is preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Joan Schreiber and infant sister, Diane.

Services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, Village of Maine, on Wednesday, July 19th. Visitation is from 9:00 am – 11:00 am with the service at 11:00 am.

The family will have a Celebration of Life for Andy at a later date.

Sarah M. Guenther

Sarah Morgan Guenther, 41, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Sunday, July 9, 2023. She was born on October 1, 1981, in Wausau, daughter of Jeffery Morgan and Jane (Holbrook) Frohm.

Most important to Sarah were her daughters, Rozlin and Carly. The things she enjoyed the most was time spent with those she loved, watching sunsets, kayaking, golfing, attending music events, and going to church every Sunday. On Wednesday’s, Sarah enjoyed being a confirmation group leader at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. She was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. Sarah will be remembered for her beautiful contagious smile, gentleness and soft character.

Survivors include her children, Rozlin and Carly; her mother, Jane (Rich) Frohm, father, Jeff (Cathie) Morgan; stepbrother, Ben (Ashley) Weinke; step-niece, Evelyn Weinke; father of her children, Adam Guenther.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Joshua Morgan.

Memorial services will be Friday, July 21st, 2023 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Weston. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at Noon, all at the church. Lunch will be provided after the services.

Janice Klade

Jan Klade 59 of Wausau passed away on Saturday July 1, 2023 after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on February 21, 1964 to Gladys & Harry “Joe” Bloom.

She is survived by her mother Gladys Verbsky (Wausau), brother Len Bloom & Heidi White (FL), 3 children Kailyn & William Alexander (Wausau), Erick Klade (Merrill), Mike Klade (Merrill), 10 grandchildren: Brennan B, Zaiidyn A, Malikai A, Kamryn K, Mikah K, Wesley K, Joe K, Jasper K, Jaerik K, Jaxton K, uncle Ben Lenard (WI), and aunt Shirley Lenard (CA).

Preceded in death by her father Harry “Joe” Bloom, son Robert “Bob” Klade, grandson Jayden Klade, grandparents Benedict & Lorraine Lenard, uncle Rick Lenard, and step-dad Richard “Dick” Verbsky.

Jan loved spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren grow, play sports, and seeing their eyes light up opening gifts for birthdays and Christmas.

She worked at Wal-Mart in Wausau for almost 19 years.

Jan will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her. She will now be an angel to watch over us and guide us till we meet again.

A Celebration of Life will be Friday Aug 4 from 3 – 6 pm at the Agra Pavilion. 404 S. Park Street. Merrill, WI 54452.

If you would like to send cards, they can be sent to: Family of Jan Klade @ 728 Jackson St. Wausau, WI 54403.

Joseph “JD” Haapala

Joseph “JD” David Enoch Haapala, 13, of Wausau beloved son of Eugene and Jodie (Manning) Haapala, went to be with his Savior on July 13, 2023.

JD was born on March 12, 2010 in Wausau. JD loved life and all the people he was able to meet. He was schooled at home by his loving family. He faithfully attended Bible Believers Fellowship in Wausau. He courageously battled cancer for the past year. JD enjoyed fishing, sports, playing games and was the five crown champion of the UW Madison Children’s Hospital Pediatric Oncology floor. He is fondly remembered by his family for his joy, sharing spirit, and was a wonderful brother to his siblings.

He is survived by his parents, Eugene and Jodie Haapala, his siblings: Houston, Faith, Mercie, and Judah along with a niece Kinsley. He also leaves his beloved grandparents: Wayne Haapala Sr., James and Rose Manning. He also leaves numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by a grandmother, Cassandra Haapala.

Services are pending at this time and will be announced soon.

Joan Ostroski

After a full life of 88 years, Joan Blondel Ostroski, peacefully entered eternal life on July 8, 2023, with daughter Julie holding her hand. She was born December 4, 1934, in Wausau, WI, the oldest of Casimir and Tillie Stralkowski’s four children. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Wausau High School in 1953. On July 28, 1956, Joan married her high school sweetheart, George Ostroski at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wausau, WI. She and George set a fine example of commitment to their marriage vows, sharing (nearly) 59 years of marriage. Joan was a devout Catholic and lifelong parishioner of St. Therese Church. She was the loving mother of 5 children, Jeffrey, Karen, Julie, Gregory, and Mary, arriving in two batches. Her and George’s enduring legacy is that they raised their children in the Christian faith, sacrificing to send them to parochial school, and fostering their relationship with God.

As a young wife and mother, Joan was determined to complete her degree in Elementary Education from the University of WI Stevens Point. Her college graduation was a proud moment for her and her family! She taught at St. Therese Catholic School and Rothschild Elementary School. She loved teaching 4th grade and one of her sons-in-law, Max, was a former student. She put her teaching career on hold when the two youngest children, Greg and Mary, joined the family. When the nest was empty, she resumed her career as a substitute teacher. She remarked with a smile how she liked earning “$100 a day for bossing little kids around.” She made the school day fun for the kids by sharing her travel adventures and photos with them, because “some of them never travel anywhere.” Drawn pictures and notes given to her by students, stating she was their favorite sub adorn her refrigerator and basement door.

Joan was devoted to her family, remarking often how glad she was that she had her 5 children (“And I didn’t plan any of you!”). She appreciated the homes George designed and worked so hard to build and maintain for her and the kids. Family was very important to Joan and George. They helped care for their elderly parents and relatives. In the past, they lived months at a time with their late daughter Mary and her family at naval cities around the country after helping them move and during Mary’s illness. She and George were selfless, and devoted much time, effort, and talent assisting their late daughter and family during their times of need. Joan gave as much as she could, despite her age, working herself to exhaustion.

Joan had an inquisitive nature, always wanting to see what was around corner. She planned all the family trips around the United States, made affordable by staying at campgrounds she would find along the way listed in the AAA guidebooks. She had a wander lust which led her to visit all 50 states, Europe, Poland, Scotland, Canada, and Mexico. Happy memories were shared and new memories made camping with family and friends in state and national parks. She looked forward to annual family gatherings at Peninsula State Park in Door County. It was a blessing her final vacation was with her family in Peninsula State Park only days before her hospitalization. She was the hostess and cook for so many large family gatherings through the years. She made receiving the sacraments, holidays, birthdays, graduations, and the day after our weddings special family occasions.

Joan’s social nature enabled her to make friends easily and she had many girlfriends she enjoyed chumming around with, shopping, playing canasta, learning new things at the Y, or cutting coupons. She looked forward to meeting extended family and longtime friends at church picnics, polka fests, and fall dinners. She enjoyed picnics, camping, going for lunch or coffee, and sitting by any body of water. Joan had a variety of interests that kept her busy. She read, crafted, sewed, tried new recipes, and made memory books of her travels and her many photographs. She always had her camera ready to capture a candid shot.

Joan did lots of snail mail correspondence spreading happiness by sending cards and letters with jokes, cartoons, and stickers inside and sometimes even a bit of cash! She liked brightening others’ days by giving a laugh, which she said was good medicine. She liked giving books she would inscribe as gifts. She did, as Mother Teresa said, small things with great love.

Joan appreciated the simple pleasures in life. She often said she did not need fancy, expensive things to be happy. She was grateful to receive a card or letter in the mailbox. She enjoyed reading magazines on her front porch, sitting by the lake, eating chocolate covered peanuts or having a bowl of ice cream in the evening. Her sister, Peggy, told Joan that she had packed a lot into her life and Joan agreed. She often said, “I’m glad we did all that.”

Despite the grief she endured beginning in 2014 after losing so many family members and friends in such a short period of time, she persevered, relying on her faith and doing her best to keep a positive attitude. Her sense of humor helped her cope with all the sadness. She liked to say, “We have to be like the Energizer Bunny and keep going and going.”

Joan is survived by her sons, Jeffrey and Gregory Ostroski, and daughter, Julie (Max) Dassler, son-in-law Mark Moreno, 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, brother Mike (Karen) Stralkowski, and brothers-in-law Vern Koppa and Paul Kent, and many nieces and nephews.

Joan was predeceased by her parents, daughters Mary Moreno and Karen Lonsdorf, daughter-in-law Sharon Ostroski, and two sisters Geraldine Koppa and Peggy Kent.

Celebration of mass will be at St. Therese Catholic Church, 113 W Kort St., Rothschild, WI, on Tuesday, July 25, at 11 a.m. with Fr. Joseph Albert Saleth officiating. The rosary will be said in the church at 9 a.m. Visitation will be in the church gathering space from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass. Joan will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Kronenwetter after mass. A reception will follow in the banquet room at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 900 Old HWY 51, Mosinee, WI.

We love you, Mom/Grama. Until we are all together again, we will miss you.

John J. Buettgen Funeral home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences can be made to HonorOne.com

