MARSHFIELD – Wausau plated eight runs in the top of the first inning and rolled to a 10-0 win over Marshfield in a Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference matchup Thursday night at Jack Hackman Field.

The first 12 Wausau batters of the game reached base, with eight scoring. Bryce Heil, Caden Werth, Tony Iaffaldano, Jesse Osness and Jackson Albee had consecutive RBI singles to give the Bulldogs a quick 5-0 lead.

Ethan Graham and Landon Parlier both walked with bases loaded, and Heil added another RBI single to push Wausau’s lead to 8-0.

Wausau tacked on two more runs in the second on RBI singles by Jackson Smithpeter and Parlier.

Noah Stroming did the rest, allowing just one hit in the five-inning complete-game shutout for Wausau (17-12-1, 7-6 Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference). He finished with six strikeouts and no walks.

Wausau plays a nonconference doubleheader at home against Appleton on Saturday starting at noon at Athletic Park.

Bulldogs 10, Blue Devils 0

Wausau 820 00 – 10 10 1

Marshfield 000 00 – 0 1 1

WP: Noah Stroming. LP: Ben Dietsche.

SO: Stroming 6; Dietsche (1/3 inn.) 0, Isaac Zeps (1 1/3 inn.) 0, Brad Neve (3 1/3 inn.) 3. BB: Stroming 0; Dietsche 3, Zeps 2, Neve 0.

Top hitters: W, Bryce Heil 2×3, 2 RBI; Tony Iaffaldano 2×3, RBI; Jackson Smithpeter 2 runs. M, Dietsche 1×2.

Records: Wausau 17-12-1, 7-6 Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference; Marshfield 4-16, 2-8 Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference.

