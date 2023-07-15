For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks were once again in a late hole on Friday night at Athletic Park, but once again came away with a win in walk-off fashion following a ninth-inning comeback.

Wausau scored three times in the bottom of the ninth to earn a 4-3 victory over the Lakeshore Chinooks in a Northwoods League baseball game at Athletic Park. The game marked the second-straight walk-off win for the Woodchucks (26-20, 6-5 second half) over Lakeshore (20-26, 6-6 second half).

After the game was delayed by rain with the Lakeshore up 3-1, neither side scored until Wausau came up to bat in the ninth.

After a first out was recorded, the base runners tallied up. Singles by Jake Baker (Kansas), Anthony McFarland (California-Riverside) and Mark Shallenberger (Evansville) loaded the bases, bringing up Dalton Pearson (Georgia State). who would lessen the Lakeshore (6-6/20-26) lead to one off another single.

That brought up Jesse Donohoe (Georgia State), who would be the hero, as a two-RBI double into left field gave the Woodchucks the 4-3 win.

Lakeshore has now been walked off in three straight games.

Colby Wallace (Cal. State Fullerton) hit his first home run of the season for the Woodchucks, which was the only run until the three-run ninth inning.

The Wausau bullpen of Brock Turkington (Ripon), Garrett Lott (Bossier Parish, La.) and Richie LaCien (Lawrence) threw six shutout innings, combining for 10 strikeouts. They also only allowed a combined four hits in those six innings.

Wausau rides a three-game win streak into a two-game road set with the Green Bay Rockers. First pitch from Capital Credit Union Park will be at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

