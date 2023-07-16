Wausau Pilot & Review

One person died Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover crash, according to a news release.

The crash was reported at about 6:45 p.m. July 15 in the area of County Road A and Villa Road in the town of King, in Lincoln County. Police say the man driving the vehicle died at the scene. No other passengers or vehicles were involved.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.

Lincoln County was assisted by Tomahawk EMS, Tomahawk Fire, and the Lincoln County Coroner.

Like this: Like Loading...