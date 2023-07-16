WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host several events on Thursday, July 20 at their new downtown headquarters. The first event of the day will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. to celebrate the completed renovation of the historic train depot, the new home to the organization. The event is open to the public and will be held at 209 West Washington Street on Clark Island.

This ribbon cutting will launch an open house at the historic depot which will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“This will be a great opportunity for our members and others in the community to take a peek inside of the new headquarters for the Chamber on Clark Island.” said Dave Eckmann, President/CEO of the Chamber.

The Chamber is also offering a unique opportunity for individuals to build their personal and professional networks at a special Fun@5 event to be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 20 on Clark Island in downtown Wausau. The event will include tours of the Chamber’s renovated train depot headquarters and the WPS Powerhouse.

Food and refreshments at this Fun@5 event will be supplied by Culver’s, Fun Factory Sweet Shoppe, Mid-Wisconsin Beverage, Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats, Osso Buco, Red Robin Burgers & Brews, Sam’s Club and Timekeeper Distillery with more member participants possible.

Attendees can park in a limited number of spaces at the depot and the WPS Powerhouse. Additional parking can be found in the library’s lower lot, the lots at the county buildings to the east of the Whitewater course and in the former JCPenney parking ramp.

The ribbon cutting and open house are free and open to the public. Admission to the Fun@5 at the Island event is $10 in advance for Chamber members or $15 at the door. Non-members may attend for $20 when registering online or $25 at the door. Visit WausauChamber.com to register or to learn more. Attendees at the Fun@5 event must be 21 years old.

