Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Post 10 Legion baseball team split a doubleheader with Appleton Post 38 on Saturday at Athletic Park.

Appleton scored five times in the top of the seventh inning to pull out a 7-6 win in Game 1, before Wausau rebounded with a big 16-5 win in Game 2 to earn the split and move its season record to 18-13-1.

Wausau led 4-2 going into the seventh inning of the opener before Appleton scored five times with the help of two errors and a hit batter.

Wausau rallied, scoring twice on a wild pitch and an RBI single by Tony Iaffaldano, but a pop out ended the game.

In Game 2, Wausau took advantage of 14 Appleton walks, scoring in each of its four at-bats.

Jackson Smithpeter had two hits and four RBI, and Brennan Fictum scored three times and drove in a run in the victory for the Bulldogs.

Wausau finishes its regular-season schedule Sunday at home when it takes on Viroqua for a doubleheader starting at noon at Athletic Park.

Game 1

Appleton 7, Wausau 6

Appleton 200 000 5 – 7 7 3

Wausau 211 000 2 – 6 6 4

WP: Dornfield. LP: Jackson Albee. SV: Isom.

SO: Valinski (2 inn.) 1, Tomassetti (3 inn.) 4, Dornfield (1 2/3 inn.) 2, Isom (1/3 inn.) 0; Ryan Rodemeier (2 inn.) 2, Jesse Osness (2 inn.) 2, Oliver Turajski (2 inn.) 2, Albee (1 inn.) 0. BB: Valinski 1, Tomassetti 1, Dornfield 2, Isom 0; Rodemeier 0, Osness 0, Turajski 0, Albee 1.

Top hitters: A, Isom 2 runs; Dornfield 2 runs; Tomassetti 2×2, 2 RBI. W, Landon Parlier 2 runs; Caden Werth 2×3, 3B, RBI; Tony Iaffaldano 2×4, 2 RBI; Dylan Dobratz 3B; Noah Stroming 2B.

Game 2

Wausau 16, Appleton 5

Appleton 100 13 – 5 5 2

Wausau 651 4x – 16 8 2

WP: Lucas Hager. LP: Chynoweth.

SO: Chynoweth (1/3 inn.) 0, Brown (2 2/3 inn.) 3, Bocher (1 inn.) 2; Hager (2 inn.) 4, Jack Barthels (2 inn.) 1, Ethan Graham (1/3 inn.) 0, Jackson Smithpeter (2/3 inn.) 0. BB: Chynoweth 6, Brown 5, Boucher 3; Hager 0, Barthels 2, Graham 0, Smithpeter 0.

Top hitters: A, Isom 2 runs; Brown 2×2, 2B, 2 RBI; Dornfield HR, 2 RBI; Reed 2B, RBI. W, Rodemeier 1×4, 2 runs, RBI; Brennan Fictum 1×2, 2B, 3 runs, RBI; Albee 1×2, 2B, 3 runs; Smithpeter 2×3, 2B, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Osness 1×1, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Ryan Rasmussen 1×2, 2B, 2 RBI, run.

Records: Appleton 14-8; Wausau 18-13-1.

Like this: Like Loading...