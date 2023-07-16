For Wausau Pilot & Review

ASHWAUBENON – The Wausau Woodchucks scored in the top of the ninth to force extra innings and earned its fifth extra-inning victory as it defeated the Green Bay Rockers 4-3 at Capital Credit Union Park on Saturday night.

After being held scoreless in the first five innings of the game, Wausau (27-20, 7-5 second half) tied the game at 2-2 in the sixth as Mark Shallenberger’s (Evansville) second double of the game plated two runs.

Green Bay (25-24, 4-9 second half) answered with a run of its own in the bottom of the inning, which pinned Wausau against a wall down 3-2 in the latter part of the game.

That would be the same score into the top of the ninth, and with runners at first and second Colin Brueggemann (Oklahoma State) tied the game with an RBI single – forcing a 10th inning.

With two outs in the top of the 10th, Shallenberger stepped up with two outs and the leading run at third, driving in Brennan Holt (Oklahoma State) with his third RBI of the game.

Tyler Mayfield (Emmanuel, Ga.) would get the save, forcing a double play and flyout in the 10th for the Woodchucks.

Wausau is now 6-5 on the season against Green Bay and 3-2 on the road.

Shallenberger hit his first double in the fourth, which was also the first hit of the night for Wausau.

Wausau pitcher Cole Hentschel (Richmond) had his best outing of the season, going 3 1/3 innings and retiring 10 of 11 faced. Four of the 10 retired were by strikeout, including three in the eighth inning.

Wausau returns to C.C.U. Park for a day game and the final regular season matchup with Green Bay at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

