For Wausau Pilot & Review

ASHWAUBENON – The Green Bay Rockers rallied from two runs down in the eighth inning and earned a 11-10 walk-off win over the Wausau Woodchucks in Northwoods League baseball action Sunday afternoon at Capital Credit Union Park.

With the game tied 8-8 in the eighth, Colin Brueggemann (Oklahoma State) hit a two-run home run to give Wausau the lead.

The Rockers (26-23, 5-8 second half) scored the final three runs in the game – highlighted by the walk-off sacrifice fly by Jayson Jones (Arkansas) in the ninth, bringing in the winning run.

The Woodchucks had their four-game win streak snapped and drop to 27-21 overall and 7-6 in the second half. The 10 runs scored Sunday were the most runs in a loss all season.

The Georgia State duo of Jesse Donohoe and Dalton Pearson combined for eight of the 14 Wausau hits, as each had four. Donohoe had the only extra base hit (double) of the eight, and Pearson eclipsed 50 hits on the season.

The Woodchucks put up six runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by a three-RBI double by Brent Widder (Evansville) that cleared the bases. That was one of two hits in the game for Widder.

Jake Baker (Kansas) also had two doubles in Sunday’s loss.

Following an off day Monday, Wausau returns home for three games against Battle Creek, with Tuesday being a doubleheader of two seven-inning games. First pitch of Game 1 at Athletic Park will be at 5:05 p.m.

