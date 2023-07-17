Wausau Pilot & Review

OSHKOSH – The 2023 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star games were held Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15, at Titan Stadium.

The WFCA All-Star Games, which feature some of the top senior high school football players from last year, raised more than $381,000 for the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

The North teams won each of the three contests in routs.

In the 8-player game on July 14, the North won 74-12 behind a final great performance from Wausau Newman Catholic quarterback Conner Krach, the 2022 state 8-player Player of the Year.

Krach was 6-for-7 passing for 84 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 49 yards on five carries and another score for the North.

Evan Pedretti (De Soto) had an 88-yard touchdown pass to Sam Marquardt (Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas) for the South.

Offensive lineman Owen Sullivan, defensive lineman Eli Gustafson, and linebacker Thomas Bates from Newman Catholic also played on the North team.

In the Small School game (Divisions 4-7) on Saturday, the North rolled to a 44-12 win as it racked up 256 yards rushing and held the South to minus-8.

Stratford defensive lineman Jackson Ormond and linebacker John Seitz III each had two tackles for the North. Auburndale wide receiver Alex Willfahrt and offensive lineman Adam Dorshorst were also chosen to the North roster.

In the Large School contest (Divisions 1-3) on July 15, the North dominated with a 49-7 victory.

Marshfield defensive lineman Isaac Dagit and offensive lineman Noah Peterson were on the North roster, with Dagit finishing with one tackle.

Wausau West offensive lineman Cayden Kershaw and linebacker Caleb Tuley, and D.C. Everest wide receiver Preston Miller were also on the North squad.

Miller caught two passes for 29 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass from Menasha’s A.J. Korth, who had a rushing touchdown in the first quarter and three second-half passing TDs in the win. Tuley finished with one tackle for the North defense.

Wisconsin Rapids’ Leo Brostowitz ran for 12 yards and four carries, including a 3-yard touchdown run.

Click here for a complete rundown and statistics, courtesy of wissports.net.

