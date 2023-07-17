Wausau Pilot & Review

About 180 volunteers will be in Wausau next week to repair the homes of the elderly, disabled, and low-income residents, according to a statement from the city officials.

The group will include both adults and teenagers who will work from July 23-29, benefiting about 20 Wausau residents as part of the Wausau Workcamp. The Workcamp will provide free home repairs through Group Mission Trips, sponsored locally by the city’s Community Development.

Group Mission Trips is a non-profit, interdenominational Christian volunteer home-repair organization based in Fort Collins, Colorado. This summer, over 10,000 young people and adults will participate in 25 work camps in communities across the United States, including Wisconsin, the statement said.

“These really are remarkable young people,” said Tim Gilmour, President of Group Mission Trips. “Each one is actually paying for the privilege of working in your community. Workcamp registration fees are used to cover costs for food, insurance, and building materials.”

The volunteers will be staying at Horace Mann Middle School with the campers sleeping on classroom floors and eating in the cafeteria.

“This service to the community would be impossible without the wonderful cooperation of the overall community including the various representatives of City Hall and the Wausau School District,” remarked John Schmitt from At. Anne Parish, Wausau, and co-sponsor liaison and chairperson for the initiative.

