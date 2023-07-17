Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Joseph “Joe” Abel

Joseph “Joe” Abel, 20, of Weston, departed this life on July 14, 2023.

Joe was born on September 12, 2002 in Wausau, son of Shawn (Lisa) Abel and the late Lori (Johnson) Abel. Joe was a graduate of D.C. Everest class of 2020. He then attended one year at UW Oshkosh. Joe’s love of music started by playing his grandfather’s cornet, he later learned to play the trumpet, ukulele, guitar, keyboard, flute, saxophone and had a drum set when he was very young. He loved to travel, fly and explore new places. Joe was active in the Boy Scouts of America achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Scouting inspired Joe to have a great love of the outdoors. He loved attending and working at Camp Tesomas, where he served three summers as a counselor where he made numerous friends. Joe also attended Camp Kesem through the University of Wisconsin Madison where his camp name was “Coconut”. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading books, watching movies, binge watching TV shows and playing video games.

He is survived by his father Shawn (Lisa) Abel, a step-brother, Scott Brummond and a step-sister, Megan Brummond. He also leaves his grandmothers: Dianne Abel and Carol Johnson, along with step-grandparents: John (Nancy) Jankowski. Joe leaves his aunts and uncles: Treva (Josh) Harder, Kiva (Todd) Sann, Ara (Elroy) Zastrow, Sherrie (Katie) Johnson, Jodi (Randy) Luebbe along with his step-uncles and step-aunts: Steve (Joy) Jankowski, Pat (Kristin) Jankowski and Jason (Fawn) Jankowski, and numerous cousins, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Lori (Johnson) Abel, grandfathers: Fred Abel and Roger Johnson.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 21st from 11 AM – 1 PM at Covenant Community Presbyterian Church, 1806 Weston Avenue, Schofield, WI. A service celebrating Joe’s life will follow at 1 PM. Brainard Funeral Home of Weston has been entrusted with arrangements.

Beverly J. Lucas

Beverly Jean Lucas (Kaskavitch), 80, of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away on July 13, 2023, in her hometown. She was born on October 14, 1942, in Wausau.

Beverly is survived by her husband Charles Lucas, her daughter Juli Harger (Kendall) and son Chuck Lucas (Lisa); siblings Harold Kaskavitch (Sue), Bill Kaskavitch (Denys), and Carol Schmidt (Tony); Grandchildren Lucas Harger (Trina), Christian Harger (Nicola), Alex Harger, Glory Parlier (Zach), CJ Lucas (Anna), Elly McKinney (Matt); Great Grandsons Aiden Harger, Hudson Harger, Arlo Harger, and Dane Parlier. She is also survived by niece Raquel Fout (Scott) and nephews Joel Kaskavitch and Matthew Kaskavitch (Stephanie).

Beverly is preceded in death by her father Wallace Kaskavitch, mother Bernice Jobs, stepfather Wallace Jobs, and sister Renae Kaskavitch.



Beverly, known for her kindness, selflessness, and love for her family, touched the lives of many. She will be remembered for her unwavering love of Jesus, freely sharing her faith with others, and special devotional times spent with her husband Charles. Beverly was deeply cherished by her family and friends, who will forever hold her memory close to their hearts.

Beverly’s gift giving was a wonderful illustration of the individual love for each member of her family. She took the time and patience to choose the perfect gift to surprise and delight each one. Examples from Christmas include an Atari game console for her son so he could play the “latest” video games at home, and blue suede shoes for her daughter with a tag reading “From: Elvis” as a clue.

Professionally, Beverly filled many roles but especially enjoyed her time in the real estate industry. Her dedication and expertise made her a trusted and respected figure in the field.



Beverly will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her legacy of love, generosity, resilience, loyalty, and class will forever live on in our hearts.

Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday July 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Brainard Funeral Home Weston Chapel (5712 Memorial Ct, Weston, WI 54476) Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the hour of service at Brainard Funeral Home Weston Chapel.

Eugenia L. Frei

Eugenia “Jeanne” Lynn Frei, wife of 46 years to Daniel Frei, Rothschild, passed away July 15, 2023.

Jeanne was born on August 20, 1950 in Wausau daughter of the late Edward and Lucille (Rozmenoski) Roble. She was a graduate of D.C. Everest High school Class of 1968. She met Dan in 1976 and they were later married on April 29, 1978 at St. Agnes Church. They spent 46 years of loving marriage together raising their family. In their retirement they moved to Tucson, AZ where they spent 8 years until returning to Wisconsin.

Jeanne loved gardening, traveling, hunting, fishing and boating. She had a special talent for calligraphy. Everyone who knew her enjoyed her warm smile and genuine personality. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and family.

She is survived by daughters: Valerie (Ty) Neupert Lake Mills, WI, Lori K. (David) Wendland Green Bay, WI, Vicki Prazuch Weston, WI, and a Step-Daughter Lorrie K. (Charles) Thatcher Hatley, WI, Step-son Daniel (Sherry) Frei Jr. Naples, FL. Grandchildren: Alex Tappe, Jacob (Shelly) Tappe, Danny (Bethany) Prazuch, David (Dana) Prazuch, Grace Schopf and Payton Schopf, Step-Grandchildren: Brandon (Tricia) Thatcher, Megan (Geoff) Bostwick, Nicole (Matt) Wickus Watertown, WI, Karissa Neupert Charleston, SC, Mitchell Neupert Houston, TX, Emma Neupert Lakewood, CO along with Six Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Mary K. Roble Tomcek (the late Dr. William), James (Cindy) Roble, David Roble, Jon (Karen) Roble, and Kevin Roble.

Services are pending at this time and will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the American Diabetes Association or Huntington’s Disease Society of America.

Eugenia’s family wish to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful staff at Aspirus Palliative Care Unit.

Kent W. Peters

Kent W. Peters, 60, of Marathon, departed this life peacefully at home on July 14, 2023.

Kent was born on July 19, 1962 in Wausau, son of the late Kenneth and Stella (Sporisky) Peters. He was a graduate of D.C. Everest High School class of 1980. In his spare time he enjoyed the simple things in life. Kent was a avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Kent followed in the footsteps of his father with his hard work ethic and dedication. He enjoyed trips to the casino and took great pride in caring for his truck which had been his father’s, it was his pride and joy. He was an avid Packers fan and enjoyed watching his Rocky and Rambo movies. Kent loved spending time with his family especially his grand nieces and grand nephew.

He is survived by his brother, Robin Peters, and sister Anna (Eric) Betts, his two nieces, Toshia (Peter Medinger) Betts, and Emily Betts. He also leaves numerous extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by a brother Rodney Peters and a grand nephew, Sawyer Betts.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 19th from 4 PM – 6 PM at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. A service celebrating Kent’s life will follow at 6 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park.

Patricia A. Platta

Patricia “Pat” A. Platta, 90, Wausau, passed away unexpectedly at her home Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

She was born August 17,1932 in Rothschild, daughter of the late John and Gertrude (Schultz) Suske. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1951. Pat married Vilas Platta on June 13, 1953 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. He preceded her in death on November 9, 2012. Together they were blessed with two sons, Scott and Brian.

During her younger years, she loved to roller skate and ice skate, participating in the Wausau Winter Frolics in 1947. She was also a cheerleader.

Throughout the years, Pat worked in a variety of clerical and administrative positions including 29 Drive ln Movie Theater, Schofield School, Clintonville Transfer, Foreway Express, and Drott Manufacturing. Things that brought joy to her life included taking care of young children, baking, and cooking. She was not only known as mom, grandma, great-grandma, and aunt, but also Miss Pat and the Bread Lady. Those who knew her were lucky recipients of fresh baked mini loaves of flavored breads, pies, or other baked goodies. On the day she passed, she left behind a counter full of fresh baked loaves, ready to be delivered. She also liked to attend her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s many school events.

Pat and Vilas enjoyed traveling with the Jerry Goetsch Orchestra, dancing around the world. They made frequent trips to Florida and Las Vegas to visit family. Weekend mornings always included Polka Jamboree on the radio. Cheering for the Packers and visiting the casino, with dear friend Pauline, were favorite pastimes. She was still very active mowing her lawn, as well as, shoveling and even snow blowing. She had a zest for life with a passionate and spirited determination.

Survivors include her two sons, Scott (Jeanne) Platta, Wausau/Harshaw, and Brian Platta, Orlando, FL; two grandsons, Dr. Christopher (Nancy) Platta and Daniel (Marti) Platta; and seven beloved great-grandchildren, Mason, Logan, Liam, Molly, Dani, Regina, and Crosby. She is also survived by siblings, Carol (Duane) Gruenwald and Ronald (Karen)Suske; and sister-in-law, Rita Suske.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant sisters, Grace and Dorothy, also Alice Wallace, Margie Aldrich; and brother, Leroy.

The funeral mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 700 West Bridge Street, Wausau, with Rev. Tom Lindner presiding. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Entombment will follow in the Restlawn Memorial Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to her neighbors and friends for their concern and help in keeping her safe.

Pastor Dennis E. Kempf

Pastor Dennis E. Kempf, 87, of Mosinee, entered eternal life on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at home with family and under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born on July 11, 1936 in Rib Falls to the late Ernst and Erna (Utech) Kempf. Dennis became a child of God through faith in his Savior, Jesus Christ, when he was baptized as an infant. He was also confirmed in the Christian faith at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Rib Falls. As he was growing up, Dennis attended Northwestern Prep School and Northwestern College, both in Watertown, and graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, Mequon, in 1962. He married the former Darlene Thomack at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in LaCrosse on December 7, 1963.

Dennis was blessed to minister to congregations in the Midwest. He was ordained as a minister of the Gospel at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church, Indian Creek. He also served the Lord as pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hustler, Cross of Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Bloomer, and English Ev. Lutheran Church, Viroqua. He had a heart for training the youth and sharing the Gospel with others. He also was part of starting a mission in Rice Lake, laying the groundwork for Redeemer Lutheran Church and Christian Day Schools in Coon Rapids, Bloomer, and Viroqua. Several of his confirmands served the Lord as Pastors and Christian Day School teachers, leading to recognition by The Shepherd Society of Martin Luther College. He preached his last sermon for the 150th Anniversary at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church, Indian Creek. Pastor Dennis retired in 1999 to his property in the Town of Mosinee. In retirement he conducted services in various congregations in Central Wisconsin. He enjoyed 25 years of quiet time on “The Pond” called Lake Stressaway and in Florida.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene; children, Jay (Kathy) Kempf and Gretchen (Pastor Craig) Wasser; grandchildren, Kyle Kempf, Micah Kempf, Caleb (Micaela) Kempf, Christopher Kempf, Garrett Kempf, Justin (Kellsie) Wasser, Katie (Andrew) Licon, Naomi (Justin) Campbell, and Alexia (Jeremiah) Nita; great-grandchildren, Noah Wasser, Lukas Wasser, Mason Wasser, Stella Kempf, and Talia Licon; nephew, Bryce (Elaine) Kolpack; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernst and Erna Kempf; sister, Pearl Kolpack and brother-in-law, Clifford Kolpack; and nephew, Terry Kolpack.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, 2001 Jackson Street, Mosinee, with Rev. Andrew Ewald officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Rib Falls.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Memorials may be designated to Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church for “100 Missions in 10 years.”

TO GOD BE THE GLORY. AMEN.

Charles H. Tanger

On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Charles H. Tanger died peacefully at the age of 96, after his loved ones had recited the final verse of his favorite hymn. He took his last breath surrounded by family, set free from earthly pain to be greeted by the angels.

Born on June 14, 1927, Charles was the son of Gustav and Lenora Tanger. His father passed away when Charles was under the age of two, and from then on Charles was raised by his mother and grandmother, who lived with them. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mankato, MN. Charles attended grammar school at the University of Mankato’s teacher training school. His high school years were spent at Bethany Lutheran High School, from which he graduated in 1945.

Charles entered the U.S. Army in 1945 and served in Germany during the final years of World War II. Upon his return home, he enrolled at Mankato State University. One day, he spotted a cute blonde and called on her to meet for a Coke at the local candy kitchen. That led to 75 years of marriage.

Charles and Hazel Ellingboe were married on March 6, 1948 at Christiania Lutheran Church in rural Farmington, MN. They raised four sons together, moving eight times to various cities in Minnesota and Wisconsin for Charles’s job with Amoco Oil Company, finally landing in Wausau in 1968. Charles took early retirement from Amoco at the age of 50, working locally at Wausau Energy and then Carlson Oil Company, until he officially retired in 1990. Charles and Hazel enjoyed many years of retirement, traveling the world and visiting Europe, China, and even the USSR. They were part of the Valley Bummers Snowmobile Club and camped all over the U.S., including memorable spots in Alaska, California, Texas, and Arizona. In 2020, they completed their final adventure and have remained at home since then.

Charles was actively involved in community outreach through Greater Wausau Christian Services, including jail and nursing home ministry as well as volunteer work with the Neighbors Place, having a positive impact on many. Charles participated in the local Sons of Norway club. He served on the board of Mt. Carmel, a camping ministry in Alexandria, MN and enjoyed many summer visits there with Hazel and their grandchildren. Charles and Hazel have been active members at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, serving in various roles over the years. Charles also enjoyed antique furniture restoration, particularly special pieces that he and Hazel found at auctions.

Charles was a beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and mentor, respected for his knowledge of current events, wise advice, and service to others. The way in which he lived will continue to be a model for his family. He lived a life of faith and purpose, and anyone who knew him was truly blessed.

Charles is survived by his wife, Hazel; his four sons, Charles (Joan), Robert (Rona), Richard (Janina), and David (Elizabeth); 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many cherished relatives and friends.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital and Renaissance Rehab Center for the compassionate care provided to Charles during his final days.

A visitation and funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Rothschild, WI. Visitation is scheduled from 11:00AM-1:00PM with a service at 1:00PM. A fellowship luncheon will follow, honoring Charles’s special notes: “Be Happy! Smile! Laugh!”

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Robert F. Linke

Robert F. Linke, 81 of Wittenberg, died Friday, July 14, 2023, at his home, under the care of his family and Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice.

Bob was born on June 21, 1942, in the town of Germania, Shawano County, the son of Leonard and Dorothy (Kersten) Linke. He married Pearl Oxhovd and together the couple had four children. She preceded him in death.

Bob was then united in marriage to Deborah Curtis on May 8, 1987, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wittenberg.

In his early years, Bob was a logger and also hauled logs and pulp. He was later employed by H.O. Wolding as an over the road truck driver.

Bob was an avid Milwaukee Brewer and Green Bay Packers fan. In 2005, Bob suffered a massive stroke which left him disabled. Even though the stroke limited his mobility throughout his retirement years, Bob still enjoyed time with family and friends.

Bob is survived by his wife, Deborah Linke; his children, Connie (Jeff Fischer) Wells of Grand Prairie, TX, Todd (Cathy) Linke and Tina Decker, all of Wittenberg; step-children, Trisha (Carl) Enzenbach and Kyle (Jena) Resch; grandchildren, Richard Wells Jr., Amanda (Brett) Harrell, Allycia (Rick) Parker, Brant (Rebecca) Linke, Trevor Linke, Ann Decker, Melinda (Scott) Balcerowski, Ashley Malueg and Nicole Miller; step-granddaughter, Kailey Butkowski; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Tom (Betty) Linke of Tigerton; brothers-in-law, Ken Rasmussen of Hewitt and Jim Curtis of Marion and parents-in-law, Howard and Joan Curtis.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Pearl; daughter, Cindy; brothers, Don and John in childhood and a sister, Linda Rasmussen.

A Funeral Service will be held on at 3pm on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Matthew Christians will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery in Wittenberg. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, at the church, from 1pm until the time of service. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at SchmidtSchulta.com.

Joan M. Callahan

Joan Callahan, age 97, passed away on June 24, 2023.

Joan was born in Wausau, WI to the late James and Marie (Tetzlaff) Callahan. She was a life long resident of Wausau and was a registered nurse until her retirement. She enjoyed her time at her cottage up north, as well as traveling. She will be missed by all the knew her.

Joan is survived by her sibling: Jean (Joe) Lella of Weston, Judy Krueger of Florida, Jackie Kroll Florida, Jay Callahan of Rhinelander, James Callahan of Presque Isle. Joan is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister: Joyce Ross, and a brother, Thomas Callahan.

Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:30 am at Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ (621 2nd Street, Wausau, WI 54403) With Fr. Al Slowiak officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the hour of Mass at the church. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

