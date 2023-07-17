Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Legion baseball team wrapped up its regular-season schedule by splitting a doubleheader with Viroqua on Sunday afternoon at Athletic Park.

Wausau won Game 1 4-2 before Viroqua responded with a 12-2 victory. The Bulldogs finish the regular season with a 19-14-1 record.

Brennan Fictum allowed two runs in six innings to earn the win, and Jackson Smithpeter tossed a shutout seventh to save the Game 1 win for Wausau.

Bryce Heil and Caden Werth picked up RBI, and Dylan Dobratz had two hits for Wausau.

In the second game, Viroqua scored seven times in the top of the first inning and finished it off in five innings via the 10-run rule.

Wausau was held to one hit, a two-run double by Smithpeter in the first inning.

Wausau will play D.C. Everest at 4 p.m. Wednesday in its opening game of the Region 2 AAA Legion regional at Memorial Field in Plover. The six-team, double-elimination tournament runs through Saturday with a berth in the Class AAA state tournament in Marinette on the line.

Like this: Like Loading...