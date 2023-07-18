WAUSAU – The Wellness Council of America recently presented Aspirus Health with its 2023 Well Workplace Platinum Award.

The organization now recognizes Aspirus as one of the nation’s leaders in protecting and enhancing employee health and well-being.

The award is WELCOA’s top Well Workplace honor. Sixteen employers nationwide have earned platinum designation since 2021. Of these, three – including Aspirus – are health systems.

“It is incredibly humbling that one of the nation’s most respected organizations has identified Aspirus Health as a national standard for workplace well-being,” said Craig Ogurek, system director of employee health and wellness. “At Aspirus, we know it’s crucial for our team members to feel supported in their well-being and appreciated for their holistic needs.”

Features that earned Aspirus the platinum award include:

A wide selection of wellness offerings for employees

A focus on all seven dimensions of health (physical, emotional, intellectual, social, spiritual, multicultural and career)

Initiatives that support the whole person

Leaders and clinicians who are committed to wellness

Employee wellness reflected in the health system’s vision, values and strategic goals

