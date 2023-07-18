STEVENS POINT – University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will offer a variety of free, public instrumental and vocal performances as parents, students and teachers of the Suzuki method come from around the world for musical instruction, extracurricular activities and concerts at the annual American Suzuki Institute.

With sessions July 16 through July 22 and July 23 through July 29, participants attend classes in violin, viola, voice, cello, piano, harp, chamber music and Suzuki early childhood education. This year, participants are from five countries and more than 30 states.

Guest cellist Charlie Rasmussen will perform at 7 p.m. July 24 at Sentry Insurance Theater, 1800 North Point Drive, Stevens Point.

Faculty, students and guest artists will be featured in a variety of solo and group performances. All instruments and all levels are represented in numerous concerts offered in a two-week period. A talent show adds a spark of creativity and humor to the institute.

The following performances will be open to the public:

Tuesday, July 18, 4 p.m., Michelsen Hall – Student honors recital

Tuesday, July 18, 7 p.m., Michelsen Hall – Student Talent Show

Tuesday, July 18, 7:30 p.m., Michelsen Hall – Faculty recital

Wednesday, July 19, 5 p.m., Belts’ Soft Serve – Peter Thomas presents “Electric Cello”

Thursday, July 20, 4 p.m., Michelsen Hall – Informal recitals

Thursday, July 20, 7 p.m., Michelsen Hall – Advanced Chamber Music Orchestra and Ensemble Concert

Friday, July 21, 11 a.m., Michelsen Hall – Piano Festival and Ensembles Concert

Friday, July 21, 7 p.m., Michelsen Hall – Violin Festival Concert

Sunday, July 23, 7 p.m., Parking Lot E – Week two opening ceremony followed by play-ins for violin, viola, cello and harp

Monday, July 24, 4 p.m., Michelsen Hall – Student honors recital

Monday, July 24, 7 p.m., Sentry Theater – Guest recital featuring Charlie Rasmussen with Nancy Boston, piano and Peter Thomas, cello

Tuesday, July 25, 4 p.m., Michelsen Hall – Student honors recital

Tuesday, July 25, 7 p.m., Sentry Theater – Faculty recital

Wednesday, July 26, 5 p.m., Belt’s Soft Serve – Peter Thomas presents “Electric Cello”

Wednesday, July 26, 6:15 p.m., Michelsen Hall – Informal recitals, followed by 7:30 p.m. Talent Show

Thursday, July 27, 4 p.m., Michelsen Hall – Student honors recital

Thursday, July 27, 6:30 p.m., Michelsen Hall – Chamber Orchestra Concert

Thursday, July 27, 7:30 p.m., Michelsen Hall – Chamber Music Student Ensembles

Friday, July 28, 11:15 a.m., Michelsen Hall – Harp and Viola Festival Concert

Friday, July 28, 4:15 p.m., Michelsen Hall – Cello Festival Concert

Friday, July 28, 7 p.m., Sentry Theater – Violin Festival Concert





Like this: Like Loading...