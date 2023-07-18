STEVENS POINT – The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will take its culinary expertise on the road.

Stevie’s food truck, University Dining’s newest addition, will make its off-campus debut at the Stevens Point Brewery Point Patio on July 21, and on July 22 at the Rosholt Bike Fest in downtown Rosholt. The food truck had a soft opening for guests parking at UW-Stevens Point for the PGA U.S. Senior Open.

Stevie’s will offer a menu rotation from snacks and beverages to full course meal options. It will make appearances at outdoor community events, Pointer Athletics events, Homecoming and other UW-Stevens Point activities. The food truck is also available to rent for private parties, such as future Pointer graduation celebrations, neighborhood gatherings, festivals, weddings and alumni events.

To learn more about future locations and booking the food truck for events, go to the food truck website or search for Stevie’s food truck on Instagram and Facebook.

“UW-Stevens Point is excited to share its excellent dining services with the community and bring the Pointer spirit to a variety of events,” said Chancellor Thomas Gibson. “I’m looking forward to seeing Stevie’s food truck at our campuses and our region’s concerts, festivals and celebrations.”

The food truck project began with the work of Olivia Molle, Plover, a recent UWSP Master of Business Administration graduate. Her MBA fellowship focused on finding a way to integrate the university into the community. Molle gathered members of the campus and community to discuss ideas on how to make that happen. This advisory board’s input resulted in the food truck idea then transitioned into a formal proposal for the campus’ leadership team.

Molle and University Dining collaborated on researching food trucks and creating a business plan. The funds for the food truck were set aside by the campus for this expansion opportunity, to serve the campus community at large and increase future revenues.

“I’m so proud of this project,” Molle said. “It was supported across campus and while it was hard work, it has been so rewarding to see it come to life. It brings a smile to my face knowing it will bring a lot of smiles to people in the community.”

“Stevie’s food truck means a great deal to me and the entire University Dining staff,” said Marty Kalepp, associate director of University Dining. “It’s an exciting opportunity for us to share our culinary talents with our friends and neighbors on campus and in the community. It’s also a perfect example of how University Dining is focused on listening to our students’ ideas and helping make these ideas a reality.”

Source: UW-Stevens Point