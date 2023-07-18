RIB MOUNTAIN – The Wausau 24 endurance mountain bike race and Wausau Trail Run return to the Wausau area in late July.

Nine Mile County Forest Recreation Area plays host to the Wausau 24 weekend event with nearly 900 racers and runners traveling from 18 states and Canada to test their athletic ability and endurance on foot and bike.

The competition begins at 7 p.m. July 28 with the Wausau Trail Run, featuring 5K, 10K and half-marathon distances starting.

The marquee mountain bike race, Wausau 24, features a 13-mile lap traversing the Nine Mile single track and ski trails. Racers will compete solo or on teams to complete as many laps as possible in six-hour, 12-hour and 24-hour categories. All bike race categories start at 10 a.m. July 29.

The event offers a festival-type experience with live music and complimentary food and beer to all racers. Night runners on July 28 can enjoy live music and food from various food trucks. The featured social event of the weekend for the bike racers is the night of July 29 with a beer and pizza party, as well as blues music from Aaron Williams and the Hoodoo. Wausau 24’s Dirt Town is the center of activity, providing the opportunity for spectators and racers to visit area vendors and on-site services.

Kids will have the chance to test their race skills in the Wausau 12- or 24-minute bike races that feature a 1-mile beginner singletrack loop. A kids trail run will be offered for those who prefer to test their ability on foot.

Visit wausau24.com/ for more information.

