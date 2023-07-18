Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Editor:

Thanks for the detailed account of local efforts to pull books from the local library shelves because some individuals feel the contents are inappropriate for young audiences.

The effort to ban books is nationwide and part of the unfortunate “culture war” now dominating our political discourse. It is based on fear and ignorance of the fact that in this digital age, trying to control information is a lost cause. If you don’t like a book, don’t read it. If you don’t want your child influenced by the content, exercise your parental responsibilities and talk with them about it.

Once book banning catches on, it won’t stop. Political satire might be next. Or critiques of religion. Or historical accounts of prejudice and tragedy. Our freedom to seek and evaluate differing viewpoints and controversial information could be seriously jeopardized.

I urge the local library board and staff to continue to push back against these efforts. And I hope local media will continue to cover the issue.

Jim Force

Wausau

