For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Battle Creek Battle Jacks came into Athletic Park on Tuesday and swept a doubleheader from the Wausau Woodchucks, winning 5-2 and 10-8.

Battle Creek (20-31, 10-7 second half) set the tone of the Game 1 with a first-inning home run and would never trail.

Battle Creek led 5-0 before Wausau (27-23, 7-8 second half) would score their first runs of the game from Mike Maginnis’ (Georgia State) third home run of the season – a two-run shot to left field.

The Woodchucks finished with just four hits.

Dominick Reid (Oklahoma State) had his best outing of the season on the mound for Wausau, going 4 1/3 innings and striking out seven batters while only allowing three hits.

In Game 2, the Woodchucks had an electric start, scoring five times in the first inning and added three more in the second.

Wausau looked to have the game in control until Battle Creek battled back with an eight-run fifth inning, which including a grand slam home run by Brock Daniels (Missouri) to tie the game.

Battle Creek went ahead in the sixth with two more runs and held on to finish off the sweep.

Drew Berkland (Minnesota) had two hits, including his fifth homer of the season, for the Woodchucks in the second game.

Battle Creek and the Chucks finish off their three-game series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Athletic Park for 30th Season Throwback Night, sponsored by Aspirus Health.

