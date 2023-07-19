Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau Events will move the July 19 Concert on the  Square indoors due to the forecasted weather for this evening and unpredictability of the  incoming storms.

This decision was made in partnership with meteorologists from both local  news stations, according to a news release.

Wednesday’s concert will take place inside of Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St., Wausau, with Johnny and the MoTones  taking the stage at 6 p.m. The concert will be limited to the first 275 attendees. 

• Attendees can start arriving at 5 p.m. – no early entry permitted. 

• No chairs will be allowed inside of Whitewater Music Hall 

• No outside beverages are allowed. 

“Wausau Events remains committed to providing a great community atmosphere each  Wednesday night during the summer,” said Alissandra Aderholdt, executive director for Wausau  Events. “We do not take these decisions lightly and look forward to the rest of our events  season.”  

For more information on future events, please visit www.wausauevents.org or  www.wausauriverdistrict.org or follow Wausau Events and the Wausau River District on social  media.  