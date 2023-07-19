Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau Events will move the July 19 Concert on the Square indoors due to the forecasted weather for this evening and unpredictability of the incoming storms.

This decision was made in partnership with meteorologists from both local news stations, according to a news release.

Wednesday’s concert will take place inside of Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St., Wausau, with Johnny and the MoTones taking the stage at 6 p.m. The concert will be limited to the first 275 attendees.

• Attendees can start arriving at 5 p.m. – no early entry permitted.

• No chairs will be allowed inside of Whitewater Music Hall

• No outside beverages are allowed.

“Wausau Events remains committed to providing a great community atmosphere each Wednesday night during the summer,” said Alissandra Aderholdt, executive director for Wausau Events. “We do not take these decisions lightly and look forward to the rest of our events season.”

