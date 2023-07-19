By Shereen Siewert

Days after the Menominee Falls School District named David Muñoz as its new superintendent, the Mosinee School Board announced an interim replacement to begin immediately.

David Muñoz was selected as the new superintendent for the School District of Menomonee Falls during the July 10 Menomonee Falls School Board meeting. He was superintendent in Mosinee for four years prior to his departure and Muñoz received the Wisconsin Association of School Councils Administrator of the Year Award in 2007 and 2017.

‘It’s with tremendous gratitude and humility to be selected as the next Superintendent of the School District of Menomonee Falls,” Muñoz said in a statement from the school district. “I will work every day tirelessly to earn and maintain your trust while staying focused on learning for all students. Martin Luther King said, ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?’ The entire Menomonee Falls community will have every opportunity to not only meet me but also to be connected to an ongoing and continuous improvement process for our treasured students. What I may do is not nearly as powerful as what we can all do together for students, staff, and the community.”

On Tuesday, Mosinee school officials announced Rob Wray will fill the role on an interim basis.

In a release, Mosinee School Board President Diane Gorman welcomed Wray to the role and said his established relationships and strong commitment to the district made him the ideal candidate “to provide stability and vision as we continue to move the district forward.”

“On behalf of the board, I am pleased to welcome Mr. Rob Way to his new role in our district as our Interim Superintendent,” Gorman said.

Since 2021, Way has served as the Director of Instructional Programs in the Mosinee School District. Prior to that he was a teacher, coach, principal, Director of Instruction, Pupil Service Director, Interim Superintendent and Superintendent in northern Wisconsin for 28 years.

“I am very excited and grateful to be selected as the Interim Superintendent of the Mosinee School District, ” Way said. “I look forward to continuing to build strong relationships with the Board of Education, staff, parents, students and community members, and providing positive and steady leadership.”

