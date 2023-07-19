Wausau Pilot & Review

Hey there, I’m Swill! I’m a cute little lady that is here at HSMC hoping to find my forever home. I was found on a hiking trail after being left behind in a cat carrier, can you even believe it? It’s crazy! I’m a happy go lucky lady that will be a purrfect fit in any home! Come visit me soon!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

