The Wausau Plan Commission on Tuesday gave a conditional approval to Westsider Diner & Lounge to operate an outdoor dining area limited to eating and drinking, with no live music planned.

The new establishment at 628 North Third Ave. cannot play music outdoors, an assurance city officials received from the owner, Tyler Vogt.

“We talked to Tyler and he said there won’t be any music out there,” Assistant City Planner Andrew Lynch to the commissioners. “So the committee can put a condition on that to limit the use to eating and drinking.”

The commission accepted planning staff’s recommendation that the “substantial burden” of harm caused by allowing the operation of the patio dining was not met at a public hearing on June 20.

Some residents from the neighborhood had expressed concerns about parking and noise connected to an outdoor dining area, disturbing the quiet of the neighborhood.

During a June 20 public hearing, Vogt said the dining space would not have live music and noted that the Westsider does not have a license for live music at all, either indoors or out. Vogt reassured neighbors and said about 50 to 60 parking spots are located within a block of the diner.

In his report, Lynch said the proposal met all requirements of the city’s municipal codes for the conditional permit: that it is in harmony with Wausau’s Comprehensive Plan; it would not result in a substantial or undue adverse impact on nearby property, including traffic, public health and safety; it would maintain the desired consistency of land uses; that the conditional use is located in an area that will not impose an undue burden on any of the improvements, facilities, utilities or services provided by public or private agencies serving the property; and public benefits outweigh any potential adverse impacts of the proposed conditional use.

The diner and lounge opened this summer in a newly remodeled space and offers both food and bar service.

