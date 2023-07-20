Wausau Pilot & Review

The death of a former Marathon County woman convicted of murdering her husband is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Thursday.

Cindy Schulz-Juedes, 68, was convicted by a jury in October 2021 in the2006 slaying of her husband, Kenneth Juedes.

Officials say the woman’s body was discovered July 19 in her cell at Taycheedah Correctional Institution, where she was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Lifesaving measures were not successful.

Now, she is the subject of an ongoing Fond du Lac Police investigation.

Police have not specified the manner in which she died or what prompted the homicide investigation, which is in the early stages and is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Read our earlier coverage here.