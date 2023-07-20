Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

WANTED: Noel Alvarez, 31, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued July 14, 2023: Misappropriate ID info to avoid penalty, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping – repeater WANTED: Brianna N. Muenchow, 31, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Jul 18, 2023: Bail jumping – as party to a crime WANTED: Crystal M. Taylor, 41, of Wausau. July 13, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine. Bench warrant issued July 19, 2023 Diante J. Bantz, 24, of Wausau. July 20, 2023: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping Tylor J. Becker, 24, of Wausau. July 13, 2023: Bail jumping – repeater. July 19, 2023: Bail jumping – repeater, second offense OWI Adam Lampkin, 24, of Weston. July 17, 2023: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct Tou Lee, 37, of Wausau. July 20, 2023: Drive or operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping Jerry Lee, 38, of Wausau. July 20, 2023: Bail jumping. – repeater Quovadis Lewis, 38, of Rothschild. July 18, 2023: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine greater than 50 grams, possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine greater than 50 grams with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction Tommie Haney, 43 of Wausau. July 18, 2023: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine greater than 50 grams, possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine greater than 50 grams with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver Cordero Lewis, 36, of Wausau. July 18, 2023: Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm after an out-of-state felony conviction Ying Xiong, 29, of Wausau. July 20, 2023: Possession of child pornography Austin Heil, 25, of Kronenwetter. July 17, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping Zua Yang, 32, of Wausau. July 14, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping Meng Lor, 32, of Wausau. July 19, 2023: Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia Jonathan Stanke, 37, of Wausau. July 13, 2023: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property

