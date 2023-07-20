WAUSAU – Theatre in the Gardens continues at Monk Botanical Gardens with showings of two Shakespeare performances in August.

Take your blankets or chairs and get comfortable while enjoying a matinee or evening performance by Wausau’s River & Woods theater group.

Matinee performances of a children’s-length version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10, 11 and 12. Evening showings of “As You Like It” will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 10, 11 and 12.

“As You Like It” features exiled Dukes, runaway maidens, unrequited nobles in love, mistaken identities, melancholy travelers, lovesick shepherds, a beautiful forest, a wily court jester and many plot twists. Gender roles, nature, love and politics are all confused in a hilarious manner.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” tickets are $8 per person. Children 2 years old and younger are free. “As You Like It” tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children (ages 17 and younger.)

Monk Botanical Gardens members receive $2 off per ticket. Members must enter the member promo code at checkout for the discount. You can find it on your membership card.

Purchase your tickets at www.givebutter.com/ShakespeareintheGardens2023.

No pets or carry-ins. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Contact Monk Botanical Gardens with any questions at info@monkgardens.org or 715-261-6309.

