Tara Sullivan

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for answers in the disappearance of 47-year-old Tara Jane Sullivan of Weston.

Since Tara’s disappearance was discovered on April 18, 2023, numerous searches have been conducted and multiple leads and pieces of evidence have been examined that have not led authorities to Tara’s location or the reason for her disappearance.

With this week marking three months since Tara disappeared, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the community to continue to keep an eye out and share any new tips or information with investigators. Tara is described to be approximately 5’ 7” tall, 128 pounds, with green eyes. Her current hair color and clothing description is unknown. She is known to be without her vehicle, cellphone, and purse, including her identification, credit cards, and cash.

A poster has been made available for those wishing to continue to aid in the search for Tara. The poster can be printed or shared digitally from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children & Adults website.

“We’ve exhausted many of the traditional paths we would take with an investigation of this nature,” shared Captain of Investigations Jeff Stefonek of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. “As we work to advance our investigation, we continue to ask the community for assistance in locating Tara and bringing her home safely. Please keep an eye out for Tara and share any new tips or information with our office.”

Anyone who has had contact with Tara since April 1 is encouraged to call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200, option 5, to speak with an investigator. If you see Tara or know of her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 so that law enforcement can verify her safety.

