Wausau’s 17th annual Chamber Music Festival is set to begin July 28 with South Beach Up North performances on the airwaves and in Wausau before wrapping up on Aug. 5 in Marshfield.

The July 28 performance airs at 10 a.m. on Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51”.

The July 29 performance will be played at 6 p.m. at the Universalist Unitarian Church, 504 Grant St. in Wausau, and feature “Mozart on the Move,” a family friendly concert of Mozart, Bach, Vivaldi, Italian opera arias, tangos, Ed Sheeran and the Shins. A select high school string quartet will accompany the quartet. The cost is $10 at the door.

The festival continues at 6 p.m. July 30 at the Wausau Conservatory of Music, 404 Seymour St., with the Clarke Quartet and Schubert Quintet. It’s free. World-class musicians from Florida and Massachusetts join Wausau Conservatory of Music’s faculty.

At 6 p.m. Aug. 3, a free performance will be held at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, 700 N. 12th St., in Wausau. Ponce, Schoenfield and Hernandez piano trios will perform a concert first played in Mexico City and Miami. Ponce’s “Trio Romantico,” Schoenfield’s “Cafe Music” and Hernandez’s “Azulín” will be performed by Sheena Gutierrez on violin, Michael Andrews on cello, and Rie Tanaka on piano. Andrews graduated from the last class of Wausau Senior High School.

The last performance, “Ponce and Schoenfield,” will be held at 4 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Chestnut Center for the Arts, 208 S. Chestnut Ave. in Marshfield. It is free.

